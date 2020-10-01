Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Online streaming services
Cancelling Amazon Prime
ronw

1069 posts

Uber Geek


#277207 1-Oct-2020 20:45
I decided to cancel Amazon Prime Video as I did not get enough use of it. I went to website and logged in and selected Cancel. It said I had another 10 days or so but I cancelled anyway. I did not receive any confirmation of cancellation so waited a day and tried again. I cannot find and way to cancel and I cannot find anyway to communicate with them. I have gone around the options several times but nowhere is an option to  communicate to them about Prime Video. no email contact, no telephone contact nothing. Lots of computer help options whcih just send you around in a circle.

 

Does anyone know how you get Amazon to talk to me or an option to email to get confirmation of cancellation.




networkn
23268 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2577473 1-Oct-2020 20:53
Go into chat, marked Customer service > Need more help > Contact us in the top bar on the Amazon.com website. They will cancel it without question for you.

 

 

ronw

1069 posts

Uber Geek


  #2577493 1-Oct-2020 21:19
Thanks will go try that




