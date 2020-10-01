I decided to cancel Amazon Prime Video as I did not get enough use of it. I went to website and logged in and selected Cancel. It said I had another 10 days or so but I cancelled anyway. I did not receive any confirmation of cancellation so waited a day and tried again. I cannot find and way to cancel and I cannot find anyway to communicate with them. I have gone around the options several times but nowhere is an option to communicate to them about Prime Video. no email contact, no telephone contact nothing. Lots of computer help options whcih just send you around in a circle.

Does anyone know how you get Amazon to talk to me or an option to email to get confirmation of cancellation.