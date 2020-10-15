Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
XML guide not working on Android TV
#278437 15-Oct-2020 16:47
This doesn't quite fit any category so am placing it here.

 

I have run into a perplexing problem with Kodi on Android TV. When I turned on my Shield this afternoon, no IPTV XML guide data appeared. I spent the afternoon trying to diagnose this, and it seems only to affect Kodi on Android TV. I have two Android TV devices in the lounge. One is an Nvidia Shield, the other a Mecool box. The Mecool is supposed to be a Shield clone. I can’t get guide data to appear on either of these, though it was working normally up to today.

 

I also have Kodi on several other devices and the guide data works normally on those. They include an Apple laptop, a Windows laptop, a Windows desktop, and an Android box. Only Android TV appears to be affected by this.

 

I have gone through all the usual diagnostic things. The settings are all correct. The URL is the right one. I tried uninstalling and reinstalling Simple IPTV client. I powered down and rebooted. I upgraded to Kodi 18.8 and did all the other things I could think of. 

 

I checked the Kodi log on both Android TV devices and they both give the same error: “IPTV Simple Client unable to load EPG file ‘HTTP://i.mjh.nz/nzau/epg.xml’ file missing or empty’. Yet the URL works correctly on all the other devices. It also works correctly with an old version of SPMC that happens to still be installed on the Shield.  

 

I very much hope that someone who knows more than I do can help out with this. The Shield is our main streaming device and this is very annoying. Please help!

 

 




  #2585984 15-Oct-2020 16:57
I note you're using HTTP for that link. I don't have experience myself but configure the epg xml with HTTPS instead:

 

https://i.mjh.nz/nzau/epg.xml





  #2585990 15-Oct-2020 17:10
michaelmurfy:

 

I note you're using HTTP for that link. I don't have experience myself but configure the epg xml with HTTPS instead:

 

https://i.mjh.nz/nzau/epg.xml

 

 

Well duh, it's the little things we miss. Thank you so much for that. It did the trick.

 

I tried everything there is to try except for that. It looks like something just updated that finally enforces the secure link. Thanks again for pointing it out.

 

 




