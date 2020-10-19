Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOnline streaming servicesSubtitle help request
Rikkitic

Awrrr
12911 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#278482 19-Oct-2020 10:45
Send private message quote this post

As old age creeps up, I find it harder to understand some movie soundtracks and the like. I can blast my ears with headphones, but coming from Holland I am used to subtitles and actually prefer them. I stream almost everything I watch through Kodi and would like to make use of closed captions and subtitle downloads but am having trouble getting these to work. Since Geekzone is an unlimited font of wisdom in matters like this, I am wondering if anyone can offer some useful tips.

 

Subtitles: I don’t subscribe to services like Hulu or Netflix which I think have their own captioning. I occasionally watch films from different free sources like those published by @Apsattv. I have tried some subtitle services but so far they don’t seem to work very well. Can anyone offer recommendations or tips?

 

CC: Is this even available with IPTV live streams? I can get it from satellite on NZ Freeview, but there doesn’t seem to be anything with streaming. Am I missing something here?

 

Mainly I am just trying to get information on the possibilities. Any help would be much appreciated.
 




I don't think there is ever a bad time to talk about how absurd war is, how old men make decisions and young people die. - George Clooney
 

Create new topic
bagheera
398 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2587619 19-Oct-2020 11:20
Send private message quote this post

Subtitles are hard, most of them work by going x words at y time in the movie and display for z time, if what you are watch has longer / short blank space for ads or even ads in it then this timing breaks. If the streaming service does not have subtitles, then good luck adding them. If it a downloaded rip, then you have options like https://www.opensubtitles.org/en/search/subs , you just need to find the right one for the timing, what you do is download the one you think is the right one for the rip, and play it and skip to the end, and see if the subtitles are still in sync or not, if not try the next one.

 

 

 

ps the govt should be make streaming services do subtitles because they do not want to do due to the cost of doing, and the only way that it gets done is due to they have too - like in the USA are forced to, so Netflix and Hulu have them

Rikkitic

Awrrr
12911 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2587677 19-Oct-2020 11:51
Send private message quote this post

Thanks for the reply. That explains some things. I suppose I was being overly optimistic just thinking this would work. I am not trying to match downloads, just live streams. Opensubtitles doesn't work when I try to search any film. It just says it can't find anything. If I type the name of the film in, it comes up with several possibilities. So far, nothing has been any good. I get subs on some of them, but they are so far out of sync they can't even be corrected. Every time I want to try something else, I have to type the name of the film again (painful) and go through the whole process. It isn't worth the effort. I tried a few other services and none work at all. Addic7ed just gives a Kodi error. It was a nice idea but I'm not going to waste the rest of my life on this.

 

 




I don't think there is ever a bad time to talk about how absurd war is, how old men make decisions and young people die. - George Clooney
 

 
 
 
 


Oblivian
4292 posts

Uber Geek


  #2587692 19-Oct-2020 12:06
Send private message quote this post

Bitrates/framerate conversion can also throw timing out by ~4% (look at an NTSC vs PAL dvd runtime..)

 

For streaming it would need to be bundled in the stream, or run an addon that does some very bad speech2text like they run on Youtube or Australian news broadcasts when in public settings on mute that can go very wrong. Pidgeon english like. Which I understand people have been after for ages for Kodi etc, but it's just a too hard bin.

bagheera
398 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2587694 19-Oct-2020 12:11
Send private message quote this post

Rikkitic:

 

Thanks for the reply. That explains some things. I suppose I was being overly optimistic just thinking this would work. I am not trying to match downloads, just live streams. Opensubtitles doesn't work when I try to search any film. It just says it can't find anything. If I type the name of the film in, it comes up with several possibilities. So far, nothing has been any good. I get subs on some of them, but they are so far out of sync they can't even be corrected. Every time I want to try something else, I have to type the name of the film again (painful) and go through the whole process. It isn't worth the effort. I tried a few other services and none work at all. Addic7ed just gives a Kodi error. It was a nice idea but I'm not going to waste the rest of my life on this.

 

 

 

 

 

 

yeah, it a lot of work finding the right one, and normal it only for popular movies/tv shows, anything else not there, but not surprising as it all crowd surf stuff, normal by one person writing the subtitle, another person getting the timing right, and finger cross movie company does not get lawers involved asking it to be taken down due to copyright. This is why it should be a law for streaming services to have them, make it a lot easier for all - hoping soon, as the average age of people using streaming goes up, the cost-benefit to keep them with subtitle means they will do it, but the charges the movie company have to use the copyright printed subtitle most like mean it will never happen without a law forcing it.

Rikkitic

Awrrr
12911 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2587695 19-Oct-2020 12:12
Send private message quote this post

I guess it was worth a shot. Thanks for clarifying.

 

 




I don't think there is ever a bad time to talk about how absurd war is, how old men make decisions and young people die. - George Clooney
 

Create new topic





News »

Nanoleaf enhances lighting line with launch of Triangles and Mini Triangles
Posted 17-Oct-2020 20:18

Synology unveils DS1621+Â 
Posted 17-Oct-2020 20:12

Ingram Micro introduces FootfallCam to New Zealand channel
Posted 17-Oct-2020 20:06

Dropbox adopts Virtual First working policy
Posted 17-Oct-2020 19:47

OPPO announces Reno4 Series 5G line-up in NZ
Posted 16-Oct-2020 08:52

Microsoft Highway to a Hundred expands to Asia Pacific
Posted 14-Oct-2020 09:34

Spark turns on 5G in Auckland
Posted 14-Oct-2020 09:29

AMD Launches AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors
Posted 9-Oct-2020 10:13

Teletrac Navman launches integrated multi-camera solution for transport and logistics industry
Posted 8-Oct-2020 10:57

Farmside hits 10,000 RBI customers
Posted 7-Oct-2020 15:32

NordVPN starts deploying colocated servers
Posted 7-Oct-2020 09:00

Google introduces Nest Wifi routers in New Zealand
Posted 7-Oct-2020 05:00

Orcon to bundle Google Nest Wifi router with new accounts
Posted 7-Oct-2020 05:00

Epay and Centrapay partner to create digital gift cards
Posted 2-Oct-2020 17:34

Inseego launches 5G MiFi M2000 mobile hotspot
Posted 2-Oct-2020 14:53








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.