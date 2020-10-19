As old age creeps up, I find it harder to understand some movie soundtracks and the like. I can blast my ears with headphones, but coming from Holland I am used to subtitles and actually prefer them. I stream almost everything I watch through Kodi and would like to make use of closed captions and subtitle downloads but am having trouble getting these to work. Since Geekzone is an unlimited font of wisdom in matters like this, I am wondering if anyone can offer some useful tips.

Subtitles: I don’t subscribe to services like Hulu or Netflix which I think have their own captioning. I occasionally watch films from different free sources like those published by @Apsattv. I have tried some subtitle services but so far they don’t seem to work very well. Can anyone offer recommendations or tips?

CC: Is this even available with IPTV live streams? I can get it from satellite on NZ Freeview, but there doesn’t seem to be anything with streaming. Am I missing something here?

Mainly I am just trying to get information on the possibilities. Any help would be much appreciated.

