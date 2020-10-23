Long time Hollywood insider Drew McWeeny has reportedly been hearing over the past few days that MGM is in talks to sell the latest James Bond movie "No Time To Die" to a major streaming platform. Possibly Netflix or Apple Tv Plus. He says there is serious pressure on MGM to sell the film to a streaming service. And there are some MONSTER offers on the table already. And specifically mentions Netflix and Apple TV Plus as potential buyers.

How would you guys feel about this? For many films like James Bond are what the theatrical experience is all about. I'm in different myself. While I wouldn't miss theaters specifically if they went away. I'd miss the experience. The anticipation. The lights going down. There's something special about the communal experience, laughing and crying together watching an epic story unfold for the first time on the big screen. The twists and turns. I feel like if this happens and is successful unlike Mulan it will be the first of many dominos to fall. Id expect films like Black Widow to quickly announce their streaming debut if this does well. Would you guys be sad if movie theaters and the theatrical experience went away? Or has the writing been on the wall for a while?

Source: https://twitter.com/DrewMcWeeny/status/1319423232039022592

https://twitter.com/DrewMcWeeny/status/1319422365378359296