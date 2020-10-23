Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Online streaming services Rumor: MGM selling No Time To Die to streaming service
Zepanda66

482 posts

Ultimate Geek


#279566 23-Oct-2020 16:12
Send private message quote this post

Long time Hollywood insider Drew McWeeny has reportedly been hearing over the past few days that MGM is in talks to sell the latest James Bond movie "No Time To Die" to a major streaming platform. Possibly Netflix or Apple Tv Plus. He says there is serious pressure on MGM to sell the film to a streaming service. And there are some MONSTER offers on the table already. And specifically mentions Netflix and Apple TV Plus as potential buyers.

 

How would you guys feel about this? For many films like James Bond are what the theatrical experience is all about. I'm in different myself. While I wouldn't miss theaters specifically if they went away. I'd miss the experience. The anticipation. The lights going down. There's something special about the communal experience, laughing and crying together watching an epic story unfold for the first time on the big screen. The twists and turns. I feel like if this happens and is successful unlike Mulan it will be the first of many dominos to fall. Id expect films like Black Widow to quickly announce their streaming debut if this does well. Would you guys be sad if movie theaters and the theatrical experience went away? Or has the writing been on the wall for a while?

 

Source: https://twitter.com/DrewMcWeeny/status/1319423232039022592

 

            https://twitter.com/DrewMcWeeny/status/1319422365378359296

 

 

 

 




http://www.speedtest.net/result/7315955530.png

richms
23666 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2590890 23-Oct-2020 16:14
Send private message quote this post

I couldn't care less if every cinema was closed down and turned into a food court or similar. The experiance is draining and will never work with a pandemic going on.




Richard rich.ms

kiwifidget
"Cookie"
2057 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2590895 23-Oct-2020 16:38
Send private message quote this post

I do not own a popcorn machine, or have adequate storage for choc bomb ice creams.

 

The cinema must survive!




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

 
 
 
 


mudguard
1038 posts

Uber Geek


  #2590899 23-Oct-2020 16:48
Send private message quote this post

I'm torn. I love going to the cinema. No phones, no distractions, I have to concentrate and can't pause...

 

 

 

But I also hate the date being pushed back!

Bung
3500 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2590900 23-Oct-2020 16:49
Send private message quote this post

richms:

I couldn't care less if every cinema was closed down and turned into a food court or similar. The experiance is draining and will never work with a pandemic going on.



Depends on the times you can go. The last couple of times I went to the Roxy in Miramar Wgtn I had more space around me than I'd get in my own home.

loceff13
886 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2590910 23-Oct-2020 17:30
Send private message quote this post

This is only the start, there was an interesting article earlier this year iirc about how many major studios would be in financial strife if they have to delay 5-10 tentpole films for a prolonged period. Given the state of the US you won't see 3000+ theatre screen releases anytime in the next year for the likes of a huge marvel film etc. That being said they can easily take on debt but may unload some huge titles to streamers until the situation looks better.

