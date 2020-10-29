Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOnline streaming servicesAppleTV 4 or Netflix some shows and episodes wont play
Morgenmuffel

559 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#279641 29-Oct-2020 15:38
Send private message

First off i have...

 

rebooted the router

 

Done a restart/reboot on the appleTv

 

Tried different profiles

 

None of which have made a difference

 

 

 

So the problem is that some tv shows and episodes just will not play, whereas others play just fine

 

 

 

examples are

 

Last kids on earth s3 ep10, just sits with the round waiting circle

 

Bureau of Magical thingies, just sits with the round waiting circle

 

 

 

I tested last kids on earth on my phone and it ran perfectly, is there something I am missing, I don't particularly want to do a reinstall of the app, but i am guessing thats the next step?




'We love to buy books because we believe we’re buying the time to read them.' WARREN ZEVON

Create new topic
josephhinvest
www.hinve.st
1347 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2593479 29-Oct-2020 16:25
Send private message quote this post

I’ve just tried these two episodes on my Apple TV 4 Netflix and they both work for me, sorry.
Reinstalling the app should be easy, it will use your phone to sign in etc, will only take a minute.

Cheers,
Joseph

Create new topic





News »

Huawei launches IdeaHub Pro in New Zealand
Posted 27-Oct-2020 16:41

Southland-based IT specialist providing virtual services worldwide
Posted 27-Oct-2020 15:55

NASA discovers water on sunlit surface of Moon
Posted 27-Oct-2020 08:30

Huawei introduces new features to Petal Search, Maps and Docs
Posted 26-Oct-2020 18:05

Nokia selected by NASA to build first ever cellular network on the Moon
Posted 21-Oct-2020 08:34

Nanoleaf enhances lighting line with launch of Triangles and Mini Triangles
Posted 17-Oct-2020 20:18

Synology unveils DS16211+
Posted 17-Oct-2020 20:12

Ingram Micro introduces FootfallCam to New Zealand channel
Posted 17-Oct-2020 20:06

Dropbox adopts Virtual First working policy
Posted 17-Oct-2020 19:47

OPPO announces Reno4 Series 5G line-up in NZ
Posted 16-Oct-2020 08:52

Microsoft Highway to a Hundred expands to Asia Pacific
Posted 14-Oct-2020 09:34

Spark turns on 5G in Auckland
Posted 14-Oct-2020 09:29

AMD Launches AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors
Posted 9-Oct-2020 10:13

Teletrac Navman launches integrated multi-camera solution for transport and logistics industry
Posted 8-Oct-2020 10:57

Farmside hits 10,000 RBI customers
Posted 7-Oct-2020 15:32


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.