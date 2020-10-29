Morgenmuffel

First off i have...
rebooted the router
Done a restart/reboot on the appleTv
Tried different profiles
None of which have made a difference
So the problem is that some tv shows and episodes just will not play, whereas others play just fine
examples are
Last kids on earth s3 ep10, just sits with the round waiting circle
Bureau of Magical thingies, just sits with the round waiting circle
I tested last kids on earth on my phone and it ran perfectly, is there something I am missing, I don't particularly want to do a reinstall of the app, but i am guessing thats the next step?