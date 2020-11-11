I'm currently in the Apple ecosystem for movie/music content, but after a TV upgrade to 4K, I had very bad experiences with Bluetooth failures on an accompanying Apple TV 4K unit. There were several repair and replacement cycles but each unit broke the same way and, judging from responses on Apple forums, I'm not alone in this.

Apple today have not announced any replacement for that 3-year old design, so I looked around and decided that the 2020 Roku Ultra seems a good alternative. It'll let me view the Apple content I "own" in 4K / Dolby Vision, along with giving access to various other services in 4K that my TV doesn't offer built-in. Competitors such as the 2020 Google Chromecast With Google TV don't support the Apple TV app.

I have no problem with using the NZ variant of streaming services, with no access to US-only services like Hulu. They don't interest me. NZ versions of Prime, Disney, Netflix and Apple stuff are sufficient for me. However - online guides for Roku indicate that without using e.g. a smart DNS service, that will not work.

Is it still the case today, with the 2020 Roku Ultra, that I need to use e.g. Smart DNS just to be able to see a Netflix app at all on the Roku unit? Or is it "safe" to just set up an account with no router shenanigans, provided I'm happy with the more limited NZ content offerings?

