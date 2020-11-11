Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOnline streaming servicesRoku Ultra 2020 version in NZ
adh1003

1 post

Wannabe Geek


#279819 11-Nov-2020 10:38
Send private message

I'm currently in the Apple ecosystem for movie/music content, but after a TV upgrade to 4K, I had very bad experiences with Bluetooth failures on an accompanying Apple TV 4K unit. There were several repair and replacement cycles but each unit broke the same way and, judging from responses on Apple forums, I'm not alone in this.

 

Apple today have not announced any replacement for that 3-year old design, so I looked around and decided that the 2020 Roku Ultra seems a good alternative. It'll let me view the Apple content I "own" in 4K / Dolby Vision, along with giving access to various other services in 4K that my TV doesn't offer built-in. Competitors such as the 2020 Google Chromecast With Google TV don't support the Apple TV app.

 

I have no problem with using the NZ variant of streaming services, with no access to US-only services like Hulu. They don't interest me. NZ versions of Prime, Disney, Netflix and Apple stuff are sufficient for me. However - online guides for Roku indicate that without using e.g. a smart DNS service, that will not work.

 

Is it still the case today, with the 2020 Roku Ultra, that I need to use e.g. Smart DNS just to be able to see a Netflix app at all on the Roku unit? Or is it "safe" to just set up an account with no router shenanigans, provided I'm happy with the more limited NZ content offerings?

 

Thanks :-)

Create new topic
gustov
156 posts

Master Geek


  #2601604 11-Nov-2020 10:57
Send private message quote this post

Roku is unsupported in NZ, there are no NZ apps in the Roku library to install, for example the NZ version of Netflix is not there.

 

Only buy a Roku for use in New Zealand if you intend to use it with a VPN to stream overseas content, NOT local NZ content.

 

You have to have a Roku account registered in a country that supports Roku,  I have two Roku's devices, one is registered to the USA to stream US content and one to the UK to stream UK content, and each of them have quite different versions of Netflix.

 

If you only want NZ content I would suggest you consider buying a VodafoneTV box as that includes the NZ versions of Netflix and Prime.

Create new topic





News »

Customer feedback tool launches health protection screens
Posted 11-Nov-2020 10:00

Sprout offering seed capital investment opportunity to agtech and foodtech start-ups
Posted 10-Nov-2020 13:08

Xbox ANZ to livestream next-generation Xbox launch from Queenstown
Posted 6-Nov-2020 12:35

Fitbit data shows COVID-19 pandemic affected health and fitness routines
Posted 5-Nov-2020 11:27

Fibre cable connecting Sydney with Hamilton opens for internet traffic
Posted 5-Nov-2020 11:09

Philips Projection launching two new PicoPix portable projectors
Posted 4-Nov-2020 08:41

Perfect storm will lead to disruptive plays in the New Zealand telco market
Posted 3-Nov-2020 18:13

Google and Spark deliver no-cost digital skills training for SMEs
Posted 3-Nov-2020 18:06

Chorus confirm Hyperfibre available across New Zealand now
Posted 2-Nov-2020 13:37

Vodafone enables 5G roaming - for when international travel comes
Posted 30-Oct-2020 15:03

Spark awards funding to Kiwi businesses in 5G funding initiative
Posted 30-Oct-2020 14:58

Huawei launches IdeaHub Pro in New Zealand
Posted 27-Oct-2020 16:41

Southland-based IT specialist providing virtual services worldwide
Posted 27-Oct-2020 15:55

NASA discovers water on sunlit surface of Moon
Posted 27-Oct-2020 08:30

Huawei introduces new features to Petal Search, Maps and Docs
Posted 26-Oct-2020 18:05


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.