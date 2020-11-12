YouTube music and YouTube normal won’t play. Logging out made no difference.
https://downdetector.co.nz/status/youtube/
Looks like around 1.00pm problems started.
you just get the spinning circle on all videos that you try to watch
Common sense is not as common as you think.
vexxxboy:
you just get the spinning circle on all videos that you try to watch
me too
I'm having the same issue. Firing up a VPN fixes it. Must be a local cache breaking.
On Orcon.
Yup - on 2D Fibre.
Was attempting to watch the 1pm briefing and the MOH feed wouldn't load. Neither with RNZ's.
Yes, there are issues. Chasing it at the moment. Appears to affect all RSPs.
Cheers - N
I was also having issues accessing YT....
We are seeing connectivity issues across multiple clients. Maybe 1 in 15 pings drop, where the rest respond in acceptable timeframes.
A little odd. Hopefully resolved soon.