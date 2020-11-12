Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
rugrat

#279846 12-Nov-2020 13:31
YouTube music and YouTube normal won’t play. Logging out made no difference.

 

 

 

https://downdetector.co.nz/status/youtube/

 

 

 

Looks like around 1.00pm problems started.

vexxxboy
  #2602658 12-Nov-2020 13:33
you just get the spinning circle on all videos that you try to watch




rogercruse
  #2602660 12-Nov-2020 13:35
vexxxboy:

 

you just get the spinning circle on all videos that you try to watch

 

 

 

 

me too

 
 
 
 


MaxineN
  #2602666 12-Nov-2020 13:42
I'm having the same issue. Firing up a VPN fixes it. Must be a local cache breaking.

 

On Orcon.

Jiriteach
  #2602668 12-Nov-2020 13:45
Yup - on 2D Fibre. 

 

Was attempting to watch the 1pm briefing and the MOH feed wouldn't load. Neither with RNZ's.

Talkiet
  #2602672 12-Nov-2020 13:48
Yes, there are issues. Chasing it at the moment. Appears to affect all RSPs.

 

Cheers - N

 

 




Dynamic
  #2602681 12-Nov-2020 13:54
I was also having issues accessing YT....

 

We are seeing connectivity issues across multiple clients.  Maybe 1 in 15 pings drop, where the rest respond in acceptable timeframes.  

 

A little odd.  Hopefully resolved soon.




