Had this problem for a while. When load Disney screen goes blue, then greyish and then nothing happens, it just sits there.

All other applics, Neon, YouTube work fine so not wifi problem. Don’t have Netflix but will probably reinstate once Neon finish’s.

If I delete Disney Plus, reinstall it then loads fine and comes up with profiles. Even remembers login credentials so don’t have to log in.

Thing is I have to uninstall and reinstall every time I turn TV on, otherwise it gets stuck.

Anyone else here happing trouble with it?

Current Experiments just started:

* Have turned off IPv6 on TV

* Will exit by switching applics, rather then back button to exit - seems to load in current TV session if do this and swap applics rather then exit. Don’t know if will hold with power off to TV though.

Crazy problem, and if google above seems to be wide spread. After turning off IPv6 it still didn’t load, but was one of the suggestions found.

All other applics are working fine on TV, it is only Disney Plus. Hopefully they put out update to fix.

TV firmware 5.20.02