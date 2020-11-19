Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Wonder Woman 1984 streaming on HBO Max this December!
Zepanda66

522 posts

Ultimate Geek


#279969 19-Nov-2020 13:21
Just announced by WB and HBO Max. Wow. 




http://www.speedtest.net/result/7315955530.png

wellygary
5090 posts

Uber Geek


  #2606924 19-Nov-2020 13:50
I'm guessing it will be marketed as a "pay per view" premium product like Disney did with Mulan......

 

Basically its the accountants/Stockholders winning over the creative,  who will still be wanting a large screen theatrical distribution for their Art ...

 

"You have finished product sitting on the shelf... why is it not making any money yet???"

 

 

Zepanda66

522 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2606928 19-Nov-2020 13:56
wellygary:

 

I'm guessing it will be marketed as a "pay per view" premium product like Disney did with Mulan......

 

Basically its the accountants/Stockholders winning over the creative,  who will still be wanting a large screen theatrical distribution for their Art ...

 

"You have finished product sitting on the shelf... why is it not making any money yet???"

 

 

 

 

 

 

Apparently its at no extra cost from what I'm reading. 




http://www.speedtest.net/result/7315955530.png

 
 
 
 


jamesrt
1037 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2606989 19-Nov-2020 14:43
HBO Max?  I'm sure thats fine for the USA; but what about the rest of the world?

 

(Here's a hint: It's the WORLD-WIDE web...)

 

---

 

I've just checked a different Movie News website, which says "Internationally, where HBO Max is not available, the film will open in cinemas on December 16th."

