No widevine L1 cert means apps such as Netflix/Disney/Amazon Prime will not work.

You can install Kodi on it and let Kodi do all that work with its own widevine but it defeats the purpose of installing Android TV when you can just use any linux distro and run Kodi that way.

Installing ChromebookOS could be another option if you want something simple that runs the Netlix etc.

Theres a guide out there which gets you to run Linux Mint as the base then install Chromebook OS.