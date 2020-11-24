Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOnline streaming servicesInstall ANDROID TV to any old PC!
Apsattv

1994 posts

Uber Geek


#280060 24-Nov-2020 19:21
Send private message

This project looks like fun for those wanting to repurpose some old hardware or upgrade an old NON smart tv

 

https://www.xda-developers.com/android-tv-x86-repurpose-pc-media-streamer/

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: NordVPN allows you to securely access the Internet, encrypt your connection and keep your browsing history private.
freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73850 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2609990 24-Nov-2020 20:32
Send private message

It looks like stalled at the moment: "Sorry, Android TV 9.0 is not here due to piracy issues to TOSanthony. Android TV is now developing soon."




Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.

 

 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure 

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | GoodsyncGeekzone Blockchain Project

Apsattv

1994 posts

Uber Geek


  #2610092 24-Nov-2020 22:38
Send private message

Yeah there is android x86 but looks like Android TV x86 has hit a snag. It may however still be around on the torrent sites

 

Also there is a few video totorials on youtube to set your regular android TV and update it to the newer "GOOGLE TV" version that has come out on the new chromecasts

 

 

Apsattv

1994 posts

Uber Geek


  #2610119 25-Nov-2020 00:45
Send private message

This site doesnt appear to have removed their link

 

https://tvboxstop.com/best-android-tv-os-x86-version-ever-created/

 

the developer is also running a discord

 

https://discord.gg/CPceMF7



dt

dt
1074 posts

Uber Geek


  #2610163 25-Nov-2020 08:22
Send private message

Thanks, downloading now! 

Rikkitic
Awrrr
15414 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2628487 31-Dec-2020 12:02
Send private message

Not Android TV but close: After reading this thread I got interested in the possibility of using an old laptop to run regular Android. I have experimented with multiple X86 versions on multiple old laptops with variable results. Some versions seem to run okay but they all have one thing in common, which is not a single one will run Kodi. Whenever I try to start it, I get 'unfortunately Kodi has stopped working' error. This occurs at the very beginning, just after Kodi loads. I can't find any information about this that seems relevant and am just wondering if anyone here knows more. 

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

richms
25104 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2628509 31-Dec-2020 12:32
Send private message

Last time I android on a PC, I couldnt get it to properly show portrait apps in portrait, they were all pillarboxed inside a landscape output. Has this been improved? The use case was instagram on a TV mounted portrait.




Richard rich.ms

Starlith
119 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #2628512 31-Dec-2020 12:34
Send private message

No widevine L1 cert means apps such as Netflix/Disney/Amazon Prime will not work.

 

You can install Kodi on it and let Kodi do all that work with its own widevine but it defeats the purpose of installing Android TV when you can just use any linux distro and run Kodi that way.

 

Installing ChromebookOS could be another option if you want something simple that runs the Netlix etc.

 

Theres a guide out there which gets you to run Linux Mint as the base then install Chromebook OS.



Rikkitic
Awrrr
15414 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2628516 31-Dec-2020 12:52
Send private message

Since it's a laptop I can just install Windows on it and run Kodi from that. My interest here is getting it to work with Android.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Batman
Mad Scientist
27704 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2628522 31-Dec-2020 13:20
Send private message

Apsattv:

 

This site doesnt appear to have removed their link

 

https://tvboxstop.com/best-android-tv-os-x86-version-ever-created/

 

the developer is also running a discord

 

https://discord.gg/CPceMF7

 

 

I have no idea what to do with this stuff but I've downloaded it!

 

Not interested in Android TV, just want the Android bit ... to play games?




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73850 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2628534 31-Dec-2020 14:45
Send private message

Starlith:

 

Theres a guide out there which gets you to run Linux Mint as the base then install Chromebook OS.

 

 

Or you can just download CloudReady and install Chromebook OS on your PC. This version does not support Android apps - that's only on Google Chromebook version.

 

Note Google bought CloudReady last week so things might change in the future.




Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.

 

 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure 

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | GoodsyncGeekzone Blockchain Project

Apsattv

1994 posts

Uber Geek


  #2628695 31-Dec-2020 20:49
Send private message

Rikkitic:

 

Not Android TV but close: After reading this thread I got interested in the possibility of using an old laptop to run regular Android. I have experimented with multiple X86 versions on multiple old laptops with variable results. Some versions seem to run okay but they all have one thing in common, which is not a single one will run Kodi. Whenever I try to start it, I get 'unfortunately Kodi has stopped working' error. This occurs at the very beginning, just after Kodi loads. I can't find any information about this that seems relevant and am just wondering if anyone here knows more. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Are you installing the real kodi or the crap playstore one?

 

 

Apsattv

1994 posts

Uber Geek


  #2628697 31-Dec-2020 20:52
Send private message

If you just want android rather than android tv

 

https://www.android-x86.org/

 

or you can use something like NOX to emulate android on any windows pc.

 

 

Rikkitic
Awrrr
15414 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2628699 31-Dec-2020 21:17
Send private message

Apsattv:

 

 

 

Are you installing the real kodi or the crap playstore one?

 

 

 

 

I tried kodi.tv, also some older versions, and also playstore. Same result with all.

 

 

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Rikkitic
Awrrr
15414 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2628701 31-Dec-2020 21:21
Send private message

Apsattv:

 

If you just want android rather than android tv

 

https://www.android-x86.org/

 

or you can use something like NOX to emulate android on any windows pc.

 

 

 

 

I tried different iso's from XDA and Fosshub. Not sure about this one. I'll look at  it later. Thanks for the tip.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 