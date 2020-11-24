This project looks like fun for those wanting to repurpose some old hardware or upgrade an old NON smart tv
https://www.xda-developers.com/android-tv-x86-repurpose-pc-media-streamer/
It looks like stalled at the moment: "Sorry, Android TV 9.0 is not here due to piracy issues to TOSanthony. Android TV is now developing soon."
Yeah there is android x86 but looks like Android TV x86 has hit a snag. It may however still be around on the torrent sites
Also there is a few video totorials on youtube to set your regular android TV and update it to the newer "GOOGLE TV" version that has come out on the new chromecasts
This site doesnt appear to have removed their link
https://tvboxstop.com/best-android-tv-os-x86-version-ever-created/
the developer is also running a discord
Not Android TV but close: After reading this thread I got interested in the possibility of using an old laptop to run regular Android. I have experimented with multiple X86 versions on multiple old laptops with variable results. Some versions seem to run okay but they all have one thing in common, which is not a single one will run Kodi. Whenever I try to start it, I get 'unfortunately Kodi has stopped working' error. This occurs at the very beginning, just after Kodi loads. I can't find any information about this that seems relevant and am just wondering if anyone here knows more.
No widevine L1 cert means apps such as Netflix/Disney/Amazon Prime will not work.
You can install Kodi on it and let Kodi do all that work with its own widevine but it defeats the purpose of installing Android TV when you can just use any linux distro and run Kodi that way.
Installing ChromebookOS could be another option if you want something simple that runs the Netlix etc.
Theres a guide out there which gets you to run Linux Mint as the base then install Chromebook OS.
Since it's a laptop I can just install Windows on it and run Kodi from that. My interest here is getting it to work with Android.
Apsattv:
I have no idea what to do with this stuff but I've downloaded it!
Not interested in Android TV, just want the Android bit ... to play games?
Starlith:
Theres a guide out there which gets you to run Linux Mint as the base then install Chromebook OS.
Or you can just download CloudReady and install Chromebook OS on your PC. This version does not support Android apps - that's only on Google Chromebook version.
Note Google bought CloudReady last week so things might change in the future.
Rikkitic:
Are you installing the real kodi or the crap playstore one?
If you just want android rather than android tv
or you can use something like NOX to emulate android on any windows pc.
Apsattv:
Are you installing the real kodi or the crap playstore one?
I tried kodi.tv, also some older versions, and also playstore. Same result with all.
Apsattv:
If you just want android rather than android tv
or you can use something like NOX to emulate android on any windows pc.
I tried different iso's from XDA and Fosshub. Not sure about this one. I'll look at it later. Thanks for the tip.
