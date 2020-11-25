Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOnline streaming servicesApple TV 4K vs DishTV SmartVU+ for watching Spark Sport
SuperHemi

34 posts

Geek


#280072 25-Nov-2020 09:30
Hi

 

With the cricket starting on Spark Sport this weekend, i'm looking to buy a device which I can use to access the Spark Sport app on my TV. (My Panasonic smart TV is a 2016 model - just too old for the app).

 

I've narrowed my options down to the DishTV SmartVU+ and Apple TV 4K 32GB. I'm planning to connect by Ethernet rather than WiFi - I understand both these boxes include an Ethernet port. (I'm not keen on Chromecast - I'd rather not have to use a second device to cast cricket all day.)

 

I'm wondering if the Apple TV might be a more reliable option, so worth the extra cost? I've never owned an Apple device before though - I've always used Android up until now.

 

Keen to hear any thoughts on which option is best. Thanks!

 

 

 

P.S. I'm assuming the Spark Sport app is available on the SmartVU+. Spark Sport's website only refers to the "Freeview SmartVU Streaming Device" or the "A2 Recorder" though, so maybe I'm wrong?

nzkc
1046 posts

Uber Geek


  #2610234 25-Nov-2020 09:35
Yes Spark Sport is on the Smart Vu+

 

I have a SmartVU X dongle but I find it a little slow and annoying. Its only used for a screen in front of a treadmill I have so doesnt get a lot of use. If it were my main viewing device I think I would have gone with something else by now.  I have a Mi Box in the living room that I prefer - had to side load Spark Sport on it but it works fine once that was done.

 

I've never used an Apple TV before - seen them at friends places etc. If I were not so invested in Google eco system I'd probably get that over the SmartVU X. Thats a very soft recommendation though.  At the price of an Apple TV device I'd probably get a NVidia Shield.

outdoorsnz
299 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2610295 25-Nov-2020 10:51
The new DishTV SmartVU+ A7070 is a much better product than the old SmartVU X and runs spark sport fine. You also have the unofficial kodi spark sport plugin option which I prefer. IMO.

Kim587
110 posts

Master Geek


  #2610358 25-Nov-2020 12:08
I've used the Apple TV for Spark Sport, it runs perfectly and is easy to use. 

 

I haven't used a SmartVU device so can't comment on those. 

 

I'm in the Android ecosystem but the Apple TV is perfectly happy to be a stand-alone device so it doesn't matter if its the only Apple device in the household. I find it a more user-friendly device in general so tend to reach for the Apple TV remote even though I have other streaming devices available, chromecast/xbox etc.   

 

If your only worry about Chromecast is having to use a second device to cast all day, then you can add Chromecast back onto your list of options because it doesn't tie up the second device at all, once the stream starts you can turn your phone off or at least close the app and the Chromecast will keep the stream running, and it will be the cheapest option. I can understand though why you might still want one of the other options for features like a stand-alone remote and user interface.  

