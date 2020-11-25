Hi

With the cricket starting on Spark Sport this weekend, i'm looking to buy a device which I can use to access the Spark Sport app on my TV. (My Panasonic smart TV is a 2016 model - just too old for the app).

I've narrowed my options down to the DishTV SmartVU+ and Apple TV 4K 32GB. I'm planning to connect by Ethernet rather than WiFi - I understand both these boxes include an Ethernet port. (I'm not keen on Chromecast - I'd rather not have to use a second device to cast cricket all day.)

I'm wondering if the Apple TV might be a more reliable option, so worth the extra cost? I've never owned an Apple device before though - I've always used Android up until now.

Keen to hear any thoughts on which option is best. Thanks!

P.S. I'm assuming the Spark Sport app is available on the SmartVU+. Spark Sport's website only refers to the "Freeview SmartVU Streaming Device" or the "A2 Recorder" though, so maybe I'm wrong?