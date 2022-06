Scottfour: I tried espn+ a while ago and hated it. I found it very unstable and generally not a enjoyable experience. I'm now a happy Kayo subscriber and can view all the sport I can consume a month for less than $30 a month.

I think Im about to pull the trigger on Kayo, just trying to work out which VPN will work best for me with my multiple AppleTV's setup.

Lounge Apple tv has a local router I can configure as well. On a wireless plan, so capping bandwidth is essential.

Dumped Sky Sport in March and having to get Spark and Sky Sport has no appeal at all. (Yes I looked at the combo as well)

Looks as if they will have access to almost all black caps cricket