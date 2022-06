Playlist for the Australian service (note they are not geoblocked)

https://www.apsattv.com/ssungaus.m3u

1 channel missing, and some of the rest are NON australian servers and using the England ones. Ill update as I get them.

Im wondering if the service will appear for those with NZ Samsung tv's and a vpn using an aussie i.p..maybe if region is set to Australia.