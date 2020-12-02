Pluto TV Adds Five New Channels: Price is Right, Showtime Selects & More

From https://www.cordcuttersnews.com/pluto-tv-adds-new-channels-for-shopping-game-shows-holiday-cooking/

Pluto TV is here to bring holiday cheer and some extra entertainment to viewers this winter season. The free streaming service has added some new channels including QVC and HSN, The Price is Right, and Home for the Holidays.

Showtime Launches Free Pluto TV Channel, Hoping to Lure Paying Subscribers

From https://variety.com/2020/digital/news/pluto-tv-showtime-selects-free-channel-1234842099/

Showtime is unlocking a selection of original programming — for free, with ads — in a new channel on Pluto TV.

It’s a logical bit of corporate synergy between the two ViacomCBS-owned divisions, with Showtime ultimately looking to coax free viewers into customers forking over $10.99/month.

The new Pluto TV channel, Showtime Selects, launches on Tuesday (Dec. 1) with about 250 hours of uncensored originals. The lineup in the linear-style channel will include sneak peeks at the first episodes of Showtime drama series “Your Honor” starring Bryan Cranston and the 11th and final season of “Shameless” (pictured above). Showtime Selects also will feature select episodes of originals including “The Affair,” “Ray Donovan,” “Billions,” “The L Word” and “Californication” as well as the entire limited series “The Loudest Voice” about Fox News’ Roger Ailes and true-crime docuseries “Murder in the Bayou.”