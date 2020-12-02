Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOnline streaming servicesPluto TV adds new services
Apsattv

1996 posts

Uber Geek


#280199 2-Dec-2020 10:25
Send private message

Pluto TV Adds Five New Channels: Price is Right, Showtime Selects & More

 

From https://www.cordcuttersnews.com/pluto-tv-adds-new-channels-for-shopping-game-shows-holiday-cooking/

 

Pluto TV is here to bring holiday cheer and some extra entertainment to viewers this winter season. The free streaming service has added some new channels including QVC and HSN, The Price is Right, and Home for the Holidays.

 

 

 

Showtime Launches Free Pluto TV Channel, Hoping to Lure Paying Subscribers

 

From https://variety.com/2020/digital/news/pluto-tv-showtime-selects-free-channel-1234842099/

 

Showtime is unlocking a selection of original programming — for free, with ads — in a new channel on Pluto TV.
It’s a logical bit of corporate synergy between the two ViacomCBS-owned divisions, with Showtime ultimately looking to coax free viewers into customers forking over $10.99/month.
The new Pluto TV channel, Showtime Selects, launches on Tuesday (Dec. 1) with about 250 hours of uncensored originals. The lineup in the linear-style channel will include sneak peeks at the first episodes of Showtime drama series “Your Honor” starring Bryan Cranston and the 11th and final season of “Shameless” (pictured above). Showtime Selects also will feature select episodes of originals including “The Affair,” “Ray Donovan,” “Billions,” “The L Word” and “Californication” as well as the entire limited series “The Loudest Voice” about Fox News’ Roger Ailes and true-crime docuseries “Murder in the Bayou.”

 

 

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies.
Handsomedan
4661 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2614615 2-Dec-2020 10:56
Send private message

What is Pluto TV, to a NZ audience? Is it online, available on Freeview? An App etc? 

 

I've never heard of it. Forgive my ignorance




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73885 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2614644 2-Dec-2020 11:37
Send private message

It is a free, (sometimes) ad-based platform with LOTS of channels, including live news, TV series re-runs, free movies, etc.




Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.

 

 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure 

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | GoodsyncGeekzone Blockchain Project

sittingduckz
674 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2614647 2-Dec-2020 11:42
Send private message

It's dwarfed by larger services 🤣🌚




I'm not a complete idiot, I still have some parts missing.



jonathan18
6021 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2614673 2-Dec-2020 12:29
Send private message

I installed it on our Amazon Fires ages ago but have hardly watched it; one of my sons used to watch a bit of anime on it.

 

Here’s a page listing supported devices:

 

https://support.pluto.tv/hc/en-us/articles/202106134-Pluto-TV-Compatible-Devices

Zagbot
12 posts

Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2614713 2-Dec-2020 13:07
Send private message

I am getting this when I go to pluto.tv

 

"We’re sorry, but Pluto TV is currently unavailable in your location. We’re working hard to bring Pluto TV to this area, so stay tuned to find out when."

 

 

 

Does not seem to be available in NZ on 2degrees fibre anyway.

old3eyes
8831 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2614734 2-Dec-2020 13:19
Send private message

Zagbot:

 

I am getting this when I go to pluto.tv

 

"We’re sorry, but Pluto TV is currently unavailable in your location. We’re working hard to bring Pluto TV to this area, so stay tuned to find out when."

 

 

 

Does not seem to be available in NZ on 2degrees fibre anyway.

 

 

You need a DNS  or VPN service to get it here in NZ.  I get it via my Fire TV. 




Regards,

Old3eyes

Apsattv

1996 posts

Uber Geek


  #2615451 3-Dec-2020 10:45
Send private message

The website itself is GEO but the streams themselves are not.

 

An easy way to access it is Matts Huismans KODI pluto tv addon.

 

There was a m3u playlist here, however it seems to be down at the moment

 

https://techzyon.com/epg/plutotv.m3u

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



taneb1
467 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Trustpower

  #2616658 5-Dec-2020 13:24
Send private message

https://www.vice.com/en/article/88a8ma/pluto-tv-hacked-data-breach 




Any comments made are my personal views and does not represent those of my employer

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73885 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2616661 5-Dec-2020 13:36
Send private message

You don't need an account to watch Pluto anyway.




Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.

 

 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure 

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | GoodsyncGeekzone Blockchain Project

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 