ForumsOnline streaming servicesDAZN NZ service
c0ld

#280332 9-Dec-2020 13:13
DAZN officially launched in NZ this month as covered by Newhub a few days ago (along with launching in around 200 additional countries at the same time too). It's purely the Boxing content at this stage (they offer other sports in other markets) and at $2.99 a month seems pretty reasonable especially as they have big names signed on such as Joshua and Canelo via deals with Matchroom etc. It offers live events & historic fights via VOD.

 

 

 

I subscribed yesterday and it worked perfectly on my 2017 LG with native WebOS app downloaded from the LG store.

 

 

 

So my question is for anyone else that has also subscribed but is running the app on their Android mobile device. I have a Huawei P20 which quite happily runs 1080p Netflix / Prime / Sky Sports Now all day long. However the DAZN app on the same device is truly awful. Watching anything VOD plays fine for a few seconds (at what I'm guessing is 1080p) but then drops to what has to be 240 or 360. It'll then ocassionally buffer and on many occasions stops working altogether saying there is a problem with MY network (whether using gigabit fibre over 5Ghz WiFi with 300Mbps throughput or through LTE which speedtests at around 100Mbps, both 2degrees). Again, these same networks stream all my other streaming services fine. 

 

 

 

I contacted DAZN support but they simply said try re-installing the app which didn't help. My feeling is maybe they are having issues with server BW since expanding their market to pretty much global but would be great to get feedback on someone elses experience in NZ before I start looking at troubleshooting on other Android devices / different ISP etc just to rule it out, especially as it seemed to work ok on my TV yesterday evening (although that was at a different time of day).

 

 

 

Thanks.

Mb2007
  #2619131 10-Dec-2020 09:11
Hi 

 

i was going to get this, do you know does the DAZN have an app that can be downloaded or side lodded to a amazon fire stick ? 

 

 

 

thanks

 

marc 

c0ld

  #2619175 10-Dec-2020 09:26
Mb2007:

Hi 


i was going to get this, do you know does the DAZN have an app that can be downloaded or side lodded to a amazon fire stick ? 


 


thanks


marc 



Yep just search DAZN in the Amazon App Store. Top result on my Fire tablet.

Mb2007
  #2620193 11-Dec-2020 16:03
Thanks.

Got it downloaded.

Also I ran a vpn for Japan and Austria. You can get access to more sports with the nz log in. $3 dollers is cheep



Apsattv
  #2620448 12-Dec-2020 12:57
A lot of stuff on the Austria geo region

 

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/DAZN#Sports_rights

 

very good if you like soccer

 

 

driller2000
  #2620451 12-Dec-2020 13:24
Thanks for the heads up.

 

 

 

Q: Recommend me a good VPN option?

 

 

 

TIA.

demeter23
  #2620489 12-Dec-2020 13:39
Mb2007: Thanks.

Got it downloaded.

Also I ran a vpn for Japan and Austria. You can get access to more sports with the nz log in. $3 dollers is cheep

 

Interesting.  I couldn't get any content from Austria to load (tried Surfshark and PrivateVPN).  Good price for the boxing though...!

c0ld

  #2620748 13-Dec-2020 05:28
Same, no luck with Ghost VPN for any non NZ DAZN sites. Would love to find a VPN which is working.



Mb2007
  #2620749 13-Dec-2020 06:49
I would think they clam down on vpn. I was sed op vannish.

Austria and Japan booth don't have English language so not all gd.

driller2000
  #2620799 13-Dec-2020 09:02
Tried Nord - no go - and it seems DAZN have blocked many VPN's recently....  :(

