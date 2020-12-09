DAZN officially launched in NZ this month as covered by Newhub a few days ago (along with launching in around 200 additional countries at the same time too). It's purely the Boxing content at this stage (they offer other sports in other markets) and at $2.99 a month seems pretty reasonable especially as they have big names signed on such as Joshua and Canelo via deals with Matchroom etc. It offers live events & historic fights via VOD.

I subscribed yesterday and it worked perfectly on my 2017 LG with native WebOS app downloaded from the LG store.

So my question is for anyone else that has also subscribed but is running the app on their Android mobile device. I have a Huawei P20 which quite happily runs 1080p Netflix / Prime / Sky Sports Now all day long. However the DAZN app on the same device is truly awful. Watching anything VOD plays fine for a few seconds (at what I'm guessing is 1080p) but then drops to what has to be 240 or 360. It'll then ocassionally buffer and on many occasions stops working altogether saying there is a problem with MY network (whether using gigabit fibre over 5Ghz WiFi with 300Mbps throughput or through LTE which speedtests at around 100Mbps, both 2degrees). Again, these same networks stream all my other streaming services fine.

I contacted DAZN support but they simply said try re-installing the app which didn't help. My feeling is maybe they are having issues with server BW since expanding their market to pretty much global but would be great to get feedback on someone elses experience in NZ before I start looking at troubleshooting on other Android devices / different ISP etc just to rule it out, especially as it seemed to work ok on my TV yesterday evening (although that was at a different time of day).

Thanks.