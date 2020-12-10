Tried another browser to to confirm if it's the machine or something with the browser?
Previously known as psycik
OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 Brix, OpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 20.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups,
Could you try a different browser? Sometimes the browser itself can cause performance issues with playing video. It might be worth experimenting with something like Firefox or Edge just to be sure.
Also is it possible that your tv has some motion smoothing settings which are causing the problem or could be adjusted to help prevent it? Judder seems to be more obvious with sport than it is on Netflix so you might not have noticed it before even if it was there.
davidcole:
Tried another browser to to confirm if it's the machine or something with the browser?
Kim587:
Could you try a different browser? Sometimes the browser itself can cause performance issues with playing video. It might be worth experimenting with something like Firefox or Edge just to be sure.
Also is it possible that your tv has some motion smoothing settings which are causing the problem or could be adjusted to help prevent it? Judder seems to be more obvious with sport than it is on Netflix so you might not have noticed it before even if it was there.
That would be good to figure out if its a performance issue with the computer or specifically a Spark Sport issue.
Also do you have another streaming device available that you can plug into the TV, perhaps a Chromecast? Just to narrow down whether the problem occurs on multiple devices (probably an issue with the service, or possibly the TV settings) or only one specific device. The phone/tablet isn't necessarily the best comparison because the smaller screen might not show up these errors.
I have some feedback. I signed up to Spark Sport for the free 7 day trial just before the 2nd T20 and watched this live delayed on a Windows 10 home theatre PC in the lounge using the Chrome browser. The computer video card is set in Windows to a refresh rate of 50 for Freeview viewing via a TV tuner card. The live T20 stream at 1080p was perfect with smooth panning, etc, so it was obviously in 25/50fps. But if I go back and watch any highlights streams, they are very jerky and horrible to watch, bad on the eyes trying to follow the ball. I tried a refresh rate of 30 and it seemed a little better but still looked more like 10 fps. Then tested watching day one of the first test and it was perfect. So it seems that their live streams are good (at least for my 50 fps setup) but their highlights editing is stuffing up the fps. This is with Fibre internet at 1080p and a new fast computer with 4k/60 video card.
Surely they test what it looks like after editing and are happy with it?!
Do you have hardware acceleration turned on in the browser?
What are the PC specs?
N
--
Please note all comments are the product of my own brain and don't necessarily represent the position or opinions of my employer, previous employers, colleagues, friends or pets.
mattyb, do you find live streams look mainly fine and it is only the highlights that are very jerky, like me?
I also checked on my workstation with a 60hz video card with the same results. I haven't changed any hardware acceleration settings. The HTPC is a fanless AMD 3000G processor at 3.5Ghz (Radeon Vega 3 Graphics build-in), Windows 10 64-bit, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD drive.
Antec Veris Fusion v2 Case, Gigabyte 880GM-USB3, Nvidia GT-730, AMD FX 6100 6-core 3.3Ghz, Blackgold BTG3600, Hauppauge HVR-2200, Logitech Harmony 525 remote, Windows 10 (32-bit), Mediaportal.
rlevis:
I have some feedback. I signed up to Spark Sport for the free 7 day trial just before the 2nd T20 and watched this live delayed on a Windows 10 home theatre PC in the lounge using the Chrome browser. The computer video card is set in Windows to a refresh rate of 50 for Freeview viewing via a TV tuner card. The live T20 stream at 1080p was perfect with smooth panning, etc, so it was obviously in 25/50fps. But if I go back and watch any highlights streams, they are very jerky and horrible to watch, bad on the eyes trying to follow the ball. I tried a refresh rate of 30 and it seemed a little better but still looked more like 10 fps. Then tested watching day one of the first test and it was perfect. So it seems that their live streams are good (at least for my 50 fps setup) but their highlights editing is stuffing up the fps. This is with Fibre internet at 1080p and a new fast computer with 4k/60 video card.
Surely they test what it looks like after editing and are happy with it?!
Kim587:
That would be good to figure out if its a performance issue with the computer or specifically a Spark Sport issue.
Also do you have another streaming device available that you can plug into the TV, perhaps a Chromecast? Just to narrow down whether the problem occurs on multiple devices (probably an issue with the service, or possibly the TV settings) or only one specific device. The phone/tablet isn't necessarily the best comparison because the smaller screen might not show up these errors.
Talkiet:
What are the PC specs?
N
mattyb:Talkiet:
What are the PC specs?
N
Processor: AMD A8-3870 APU with Radeon HD Graphics, 3GHz
RAM: 8GB
Windows 10 Home (OS Build 19041.630)
That's a very old CPU. I would pop open task manager while playing something and see if the CPU or GPU is pegged at or near 100%.
Cheers - N
--
Please note all comments are the product of my own brain and don't necessarily represent the position or opinions of my employer, previous employers, colleagues, friends or pets.
mattyb:
Good info, thanks very much. Come to think of it I have been trying to watch mostly highlights so it could be similar. I'll check tonight. Just checking when you tested watching day one of the test were you watching live or ondemand?
It was Live but delayed, ie, "Watch from the Beginning".
That's a very old CPU. I would pop open task manager while playing something and see if the CPU or GPU is pegged at or near 100%.
Cheers - N