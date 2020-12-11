Disney+ Price Rise Announced

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOnline streaming servicesDisney announces new streaming service “Star” coming to Nz in 2021.
GSManiac

415 posts

Ultimate Geek


#280381 11-Dec-2020 11:23
Send private message

https://www.theverge.com/2020/12/10/22165950/disney-star-streaming-service-hotstar-international-movies-tv

 

 

 

will be interested as to how much Hulu type content this will include. Makes Disney+ more attractive. 

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: NordVPN allows you to securely access the Internet, encrypt your connection and keep your browsing history private.
rugrat
2726 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2620046 11-Dec-2020 11:33
Send private message

Yay. I let my subscription lapse as the only action series they’ve brought out in the whole year is two seasons of "The mandalorian"

 

‘There’s some good movies that come out, but they’re just being drip feed. Also the R13 is a bit restrictive for general entertainment currently.

 

Wonder when the FX etc rights expire for Sky, because as long as Sky has exclusive rights Disney won’t be able to play them here.

openmedia
2756 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2620052 11-Dec-2020 11:49
Send private message

It will be very interesting to see the lineup with Stars.




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

dfnt
1389 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2620053 11-Dec-2020 11:49
Send private message

Just what we need, another streaming service



networkn
27310 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2620054 11-Dec-2020 11:54
Send private message

dfnt:

 

Just what we need, another streaming service

 

 

People didn't want a "monopoly". This is obviously so much better! :)

 

 

rugrat
2726 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2620058 11-Dec-2020 12:01
Send private message

dfnt:

 

Just what we need, another streaming service

 

 

It’s not another streaming service, it’s included free with the existing Disney+ One.

MikeB4
17074 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2620067 11-Dec-2020 12:21
Send private message

I on average watch about 60 minutes a day more on a Friday and Sunday night. If I used all these services that 60 minutes would be used to find something to watch even using Just Watch. To veg on something or to watch a particular show it takes a few seconds or search the Planner on Sky then I can sit back and enjoy instead of searching searching searching and seldom finding something.

 

Having said that I do Netflix and Apple TV+ the former I use occasionally and the later I have a set of things I am watching.

dfnt
1389 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2620073 11-Dec-2020 12:36
Send private message

rugrat:

 

dfnt:

 

Just what we need, another streaming service

 

 

It’s not another streaming service, it’s included free with the existing Disney+ One.

 

 

Ah yes, I just read the title and the URL.. didn't bother clicking on the link



networkn
27310 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2620075 11-Dec-2020 12:38
Send private message

I don't get why they are introducing Star at all, it's just content. They have a delivery platform. Just add it to Disney Plus.

 

 

 

 

jonathan18
6064 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2620085 11-Dec-2020 13:00
Send private message

networkn:

 

I don't get why they are introducing Star at all, it's just content. They have a delivery platform. Just add it to Disney Plus.

 

 

It is being added to the existing platform - did you read the link above?!

 

Star is a free tier within Disney Plus for subscribers in Europe, Canada, and New Zealand that will be fully integrated into Disney Plus. It will be accessible as the sixth brand tile in the app.


networkn
27310 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2620086 11-Dec-2020 13:03
Send private message

The point is why would they create a new brand for it, just tag some content as free.

 

 

wellygary
6644 posts

Uber Geek


  #2620095 11-Dec-2020 13:31
Send private message

networkn:

 

The point is why would they create a new brand for it, just tag some content as free.

 

 

Because "Disney" are very particular about its main brand being seen as very much "middle ground-white bread-apple pie- non controversial"

 

It likes little boxes where it can put all the "edgy" stuff - that are just far enough away, but they still control them....

 

https://www.indiewire.com/2019/08/disney-fears-taika-waititi-nazi-jojo-rabbit-edgy-studio-1202165495/

sen8or
1294 posts

Uber Geek


  #2620201 11-Dec-2020 16:13
Send private message

Will be interesting to see how content compares to Hulu in the US. We have both subscriptions currently, but if I only have to pay for one (which I just renewed Disney+ for another 12 months) then I'm happy.

 

 

rugrat
2726 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2624519 20-Dec-2020 03:53
Send private message

https://www.newstalkzb.co.nz/news/entertainment/disney-announces-massive-plans-for-disney-100-projects-in-the-pipeline/

 

 

 

7 day old article, mentions Star, and also a price increase of US$1 in March making it US$8, not sure what price that translates to here.

 

Hopefully they start adding action content faster then what it has been so far. They’re not following Warner Brothers so big movies will be released in theatres first.

FineWine
2348 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Nurse (R)
Lifetime subscriber

  #2624527 20-Dec-2020 08:08
Send private message

rugrat:

 

dfnt:

 

Just what we need, another streaming service

 

 

It’s not another streaming service, it’s included free with the existing Disney+ One.

 

Not exactly free as it is timed to coincide with their overall subscription price increase 23rd February 2021.

 

Disney+ Price Rise Announced

 

It was announced by Walt Disney’s Chief Financial Officer Christine M. McCarthy during the Investor Day event that Disney+ will be getting a price rise.

 

In March 2021, Disney+ in the United States will be increasing by $1 a month, to $7.99 a month.

 

With Disney+ introducing a sixth pillar of “Star”, which will add more mature content from brands such as FX, ABC and 20th Century Studio across Europe, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.  There will also be a price rise because Star will also be included in these countries.

 

Pricing for Disney+ as of February 23, 2021

 

• Canada: $11.99/month or $119.99/annual
• Australia: $11.99/month or $119.99/annual
• New Zealand: $12.99/month or $129.99/annual
• UK: £7.99/month or £79.90/annual
• Euro: 8.99/month or 89.90/annual
• Norway: 89.00kr/month or 890.00kr/annual
• Denmark: 79.00kr/month or 790.00kr/annual
• Sweden: 89.00 kr/month or 890.00 kr/annual
• Switzerland: CHF12.90/month or CHF129.00/annual
• Singapore: $11.98/month or $119.98/annual

 

These price rises are being made because Disney is spending much more on content for the streaming service.

 

What do you think of these price rises?

 

EDIT: formating





iMac 27" [14.2] (late 2013), Airport Time Capsule 5th gen, iPhone13 x 2, iPad6, iPad Mini5, Spark Smart Modem 1st Gen

 

Panasonic TV Viera TH-L50E6Z (1080p), Panasonic Blu-ray PVR DMR-BWT835, Yamaha AVR RX-V1085 [6.1 Surround Speaker System], Apple TV 4k 64Gb (2nd gen)

 

Kia Sportage EX (2019), Mazda Demio (2001)

The difficult we can do immediately. The impossible takes a bit longer. But Miracles you will have to wait for.

Dingbatt
5736 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2624528 20-Dec-2020 08:28
Send private message

So, if you’ve already paid your annual fee, what happens on 23 Mar? Do you have to stump up an extra $30 (or prorated amount), or will that be from the next renewal? My assumption is that I have already paid for 12 months of Disney+ in advance and so will only suffer the increase from December next year if I’m reading the announcement correctly.




“We’ve arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 