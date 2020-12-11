Disney+ Price Rise Announced

https://www.theverge.com/2020/12/10/22165950/disney-star-streaming-service-hotstar-international-movies-tv
will be interested as to how much Hulu type content this will include. Makes Disney+ more attractive.
Yay. I let my subscription lapse as the only action series they’ve brought out in the whole year is two seasons of "The mandalorian"
‘There’s some good movies that come out, but they’re just being drip feed. Also the R13 is a bit restrictive for general entertainment currently.
Wonder when the FX etc rights expire for Sky, because as long as Sky has exclusive rights Disney won’t be able to play them here.
Just what we need, another streaming service
dfnt:
People didn't want a "monopoly". This is obviously so much better! :)
dfnt:
It’s not another streaming service, it’s included free with the existing Disney+ One.
I on average watch about 60 minutes a day more on a Friday and Sunday night. If I used all these services that 60 minutes would be used to find something to watch even using Just Watch. To veg on something or to watch a particular show it takes a few seconds or search the Planner on Sky then I can sit back and enjoy instead of searching searching searching and seldom finding something.
Having said that I do Netflix and Apple TV+ the former I use occasionally and the later I have a set of things I am watching.
rugrat:
Ah yes, I just read the title and the URL.. didn't bother clicking on the link
I don't get why they are introducing Star at all, it's just content. They have a delivery platform. Just add it to Disney Plus.
networkn:
I don't get why they are introducing Star at all, it's just content. They have a delivery platform. Just add it to Disney Plus.
It is being added to the existing platform - did you read the link above?!
Star is a free tier within Disney Plus for subscribers in Europe, Canada, and New Zealand that will be fully integrated into Disney Plus. It will be accessible as the sixth brand tile in the app.
The point is why would they create a new brand for it, just tag some content as free.
networkn:
The point is why would they create a new brand for it, just tag some content as free.
Because "Disney" are very particular about its main brand being seen as very much "middle ground-white bread-apple pie- non controversial"
It likes little boxes where it can put all the "edgy" stuff - that are just far enough away, but they still control them....
https://www.indiewire.com/2019/08/disney-fears-taika-waititi-nazi-jojo-rabbit-edgy-studio-1202165495/
Will be interesting to see how content compares to Hulu in the US. We have both subscriptions currently, but if I only have to pay for one (which I just renewed Disney+ for another 12 months) then I'm happy.
https://www.newstalkzb.co.nz/news/entertainment/disney-announces-massive-plans-for-disney-100-projects-in-the-pipeline/
7 day old article, mentions Star, and also a price increase of US$1 in March making it US$8, not sure what price that translates to here.
Hopefully they start adding action content faster then what it has been so far. They’re not following Warner Brothers so big movies will be released in theatres first.
rugrat:
dfnt:
Just what we need, another streaming service
It’s not another streaming service, it’s included free with the existing Disney+ One.
Not exactly free as it is timed to coincide with their overall subscription price increase 23rd February 2021.
It was announced by Walt Disney’s Chief Financial Officer Christine M. McCarthy during the Investor Day event that Disney+ will be getting a price rise.
In March 2021, Disney+ in the United States will be increasing by $1 a month, to $7.99 a month.
With Disney+ introducing a sixth pillar of “Star”, which will add more mature content from brands such as FX, ABC and 20th Century Studio across Europe, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. There will also be a price rise because Star will also be included in these countries.
Pricing for Disney+ as of February 23, 2021
• Canada: $11.99/month or $119.99/annual
• Australia: $11.99/month or $119.99/annual
• New Zealand: $12.99/month or $129.99/annual
• UK: £7.99/month or £79.90/annual
• Euro: 8.99/month or 89.90/annual
• Norway: 89.00kr/month or 890.00kr/annual
• Denmark: 79.00kr/month or 790.00kr/annual
• Sweden: 89.00 kr/month or 890.00 kr/annual
• Switzerland: CHF12.90/month or CHF129.00/annual
• Singapore: $11.98/month or $119.98/annual
These price rises are being made because Disney is spending much more on content for the streaming service.
What do you think of these price rises?
So, if you’ve already paid your annual fee, what happens on 23 Mar? Do you have to stump up an extra $30 (or prorated amount), or will that be from the next renewal? My assumption is that I have already paid for 12 months of Disney+ in advance and so will only suffer the increase from December next year if I’m reading the announcement correctly.
“We’ve arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996