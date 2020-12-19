Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums > Online streaming services > Spark Sport and Mibox
boonrider

37 posts

Geek


#280514 19-Dec-2020 15:01
Hi all,

 

I use a Mibox 3 Android TV box and have recently joined Spark Sport for the cricket. 

 

I initially got the nz.co.sparksport.androidtv-1.2.1.apk apk and it didn't work. I would go to install, look like it's working and then say 'app not installed'. 

 

Tried 1.2.0, same thing. Found '1.10 Stock.apk' on the forum, tried that and it worked and installed fine. The interface is pretty janky etc and I would rather run the latest version if possible (even if it's not any different). 

 

Does anyone have a Mibox 3 running the 1.2.1 APK? My box is running 9.0 Android TV Pie. 

 

Any feedback would be greatly appreciated. 

 

Thanks!

boonrider

37 posts

Geek


  #2624422 19-Dec-2020 19:35
...and to come in and answer my own question (for anyone else with the same issue), the 1.2.3 app from on apkplz.net works absolutely fine, unlike 1.2.2 and 1.2.1. 

 

Certainly appears to work better/more smoothly than the 1.1.0 app!

 

 

