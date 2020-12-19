Hi all,

I use a Mibox 3 Android TV box and have recently joined Spark Sport for the cricket.

I initially got the nz.co.sparksport.androidtv-1.2.1.apk apk and it didn't work. I would go to install, look like it's working and then say 'app not installed'.

Tried 1.2.0, same thing. Found '1.10 Stock.apk' on the forum, tried that and it worked and installed fine. The interface is pretty janky etc and I would rather run the latest version if possible (even if it's not any different).

Does anyone have a Mibox 3 running the 1.2.1 APK? My box is running 9.0 Android TV Pie.

Any feedback would be greatly appreciated.

Thanks!