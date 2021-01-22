Hi.

Its been a while (years) since I even turned on my TV. So Im well out of the loop here.

in in a Ak fringe area for TV reception. In the past , with with a huge arial & booster boxes it wasnt good reception.

My TV arials no longer work & I dont want to fix them, its 2021 after all (I suspect the signal booster has failed) .

I have an older uhf freevieiw box, that is network connectable, but that REQUIRES a working Arial to setup even if streaming across wifi

I'd like some sort of box that can stream Freeview TV123 & Prime etc over the internet .

Ideally Id plug it into my 27" PC Monitor ( via hdmi ).

Some Im after some recommendations , that dont cost $400+ (nvidia) :-)

The freeveiw webpage is now less than helpfull getting info.



So what are some basic pros & cons on the various cheap boxes/dongles : freeveiw dongle, vodaTv , mi tv , dishtv

Can they all stream freeveiw ? Is freeveiw even relevant now, can the free channels be streamed without freeveiw?

Are some so underpowered that using the menu & channel guide too painfull to use ?



I dont expect or need 4K definition , but a separate audio out would be good or I can use my spare PC monitor that has built in speakers .

Cheers