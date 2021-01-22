Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
need help choosing a box, mitv, arialbox, dishtv etc etc
#280962 22-Jan-2021 10:42
Hi.
Its been a while (years) since I even turned on my TV. So Im well out of the loop here.
in in a Ak fringe area for TV reception. In the past , with with a huge arial & booster boxes it wasnt good reception.
My TV arials no longer work & I dont want to fix them, its 2021 after all  (I suspect the signal booster has failed)  .

 

I have an older uhf freevieiw box, that is network connectable, but that REQUIRES a working Arial to setup even if streaming across wifi

 

I'd like some sort of box that can stream Freeview TV123 & Prime etc over the internet .
Ideally Id plug it into my 27" PC Monitor ( via hdmi ).

 

Some Im after some recommendations , that dont cost $400+ (nvidia)  :-)
The freeveiw webpage is now less than helpfull getting info.

So what are some basic pros & cons on the various cheap boxes/dongles : freeveiw dongle, vodaTv , mi tv , dishtv
Can they all stream freeveiw ? Is freeveiw even relevant now, can the free channels be streamed without freeveiw?
Are some so underpowered that using the menu & channel guide too painfull to use ?

 


I dont expect or need 4K definition , but a separate audio out would be good  or I can use my spare PC monitor that has built in speakers .

 

Cheers

gustov
  #2640050 22-Jan-2021 10:56
Provided you have an unlimited high-speed data plan and are wanting to watch New Zealand TV, your best choice is possibly a VodfoneTV box.  Most appliance stores sell it for around $179.

 

It offers 500 hours of cloud recording and you can view the last three days of transmission for many of the channels. Some movies will not be recordable because of copyright issues.

 

 

Kiwifruta
  #2640052 22-Jan-2021 10:58
I have Vodafone TV gen. 2 (VTV) and also MiBox S.Based purely on TV watching experience and not streaming apps these are my thoughts:

 

In common

 

WiFi, ethernet, tv guide

Differences

 

For watching TV both do live fine, but MiBox doesn't do the +1 channels, plus the image isn't quite as crisp as with the VTV. Wifi 2.4GHz and 5GHz. Android TV OS. Good as a secondary TV streaming device (although it's on our main telly). A little (but not much) bit of work to set up the built in live channels app. Requires 3rd party source for the TV streams and 72 hour TV guide, but works fine. TV guide either requires manual updating or a paid subscription for automatic updates, only about $20ish/year.

The VTV is the superior product for watching television. I know some others whinge about the device but I find it awesome. It can run on ethernet or 5GHz WiFi (no 2.4GHz). Linux. Save a series automatically (comes with 500GB cloud storage) and can watch some programmes that have played even if you haven't saved them. Can choose to watch a programme from the beginning even though it's already started. Good sound and picture. Straight forward set up and use.

My pick is the VTV, it's built for this purpose. The MiBox does the job well too, but the VTV is just better.

outdoorsnz
  #2640063 22-Jan-2021 11:35
Vodafone TV is ok. But it is a locked in box essentially and you get the apps they provide. So no spark or sky sport now streaming apps if you are into sport.

 

It does have little glitches from time to time. Does have the option of adding sky TV at the normal full cost.

 

No chromecasting but you can cast to YouTube.

 

If you want a Android TV solution, then a DishTV SmartVU+ is perfect. Freeview steaming and / or Aerial / Satellite input. Plus all the apps and chromecast from your devices. Also has additional audio out. Fully adjustable.

 

 

 

 



gustov
  #2640073 22-Jan-2021 11:55
Good points you make outdoorsnz. The big advantage that the Vodafone TV has is the 500 hours of cloud recording available.  There is also a smart phone app that allows you to pair your phone to the Vodafone box so that if you are away from home you can schedule a recording to the cloud.

 

 

ttaotua
  #2640075 22-Jan-2021 11:57
I am using a Dishtv Smartvu + and i have an outdoor aerial plugged and it works with an indoor one to. I didn't like the vodafone tv gen 1 was given when I renewed my plan so I returned it and so far the dishtv + is a better upgrade from the dishtv smartvu. 

outdoorsnz
  #2640079 22-Jan-2021 12:13
gustov:

 

Good points you make outdoorsnz. The big advantage that the Vodafone TV has is the 500 hours of cloud recording available.  There is also a smart phone app that allows you to pair your phone to the Vodafone box so that if you are away from home you can schedule a recording to the cloud.

 

 

 

Should also point out that they say 90% of content is available for 3 day rewind and cloud storage. But I feel this number is much lower in terms of %.

Kiwifruta
  #2641825 25-Jan-2021 17:43
ttaotua:

I am using a Dishtv Smartvu + and i have an outdoor aerial plugged and it works with an indoor one to. I didn't like the vodafone tv gen 1 was given when I renewed my plan so I returned it and so far the dishtv + is a better upgrade from the dishtv smartvu. 



Just popped in to PBTech and saw the DishTV SmartVu+ for the first time. Looks like a great product. A step up from the MiBox S. It might replace our VTV and Mi Box.



scuwp
  #2641846 25-Jan-2021 19:03
What about an Apple TV?.  Can't believe we didn't get one sooner.  That's all we use now, got rid of all our other boxes.  

 

Not a fan of Dish products.  Performance is hit and miss.  




Kiwifruta
  #2641855 25-Jan-2021 19:18
scuwp:

What about an Apple TV?.  Can't believe we didn't get one sooner.  That's all we use now, got rid of all our other boxes.  


Not a fan of Dish products.  Performance is hit and miss.  



Can you watch regular TV and Amazon Prime with the Apple TV?

Is the movie library bigger or better than Google Play movies? Occasionally on Play Movies I’ve looked for old (1980s), but popular in their time, movies and just not found them. Does it have a good selection of NZ movies?

tdgeek
  #2641861 25-Jan-2021 19:43
Kiwifruta:

Can you watch regular TV and Amazon Prime with the Apple TV?

Is the movie library bigger or better than Google Play movies? Occasionally on Play Movies I’ve looked for old (1980s), but popular in their time, movies and just not found them. Does it have a good selection of NZ movies?

 

ATV4 has all the apps. TVNZ and Three you can watch live or OnDemand which is essentially catch up what you missed.

halper86
  #2641909 25-Jan-2021 19:57
Kiwifruta:

Can you watch regular TV and Amazon Prime with the Apple TV?

Is the movie library bigger or better than Google Play movies? Occasionally on Play Movies I’ve looked for old (1980s), but popular in their time, movies and just not found them. Does it have a good selection of NZ movies?

 

Yep, install the apps needed off the App Store. Any movie available on iTunes is available to watch on ATV.

scuwp
  #2642000 25-Jan-2021 22:31
Kiwifruta:
scuwp:

 

What about an Apple TV?.  Can't believe we didn't get one sooner.  That's all we use now, got rid of all our other boxes.  

 

 

 

Not a fan of Dish products.  Performance is hit and miss.  

 



Can you watch regular TV and Amazon Prime with the Apple TV?

Is the movie library bigger or better than Google Play movies? Occasionally on Play Movies I’ve looked for old (1980s), but popular in their time, movies and just not found them. Does it have a good selection of NZ movies?

 

Apple TV box needs the different apps for the service you want.  Netflix, Amazon etc.  3Now, TVNZ on demand etc are also available.  You can rent movies from Apple but I would perosnally not bother subscribing to Apple TV+, the library is virtually non-existant in NZ.  No wonder they have been giving it away free with any Apple device purchase.  As far as a media streaming box is concerned, it's top shelf.  




trig42
  #2642072 26-Jan-2021 09:14
AppleTV is great, but not if you want to watch linear TV ('Broadcast TV') and be able to change channels like you are used to. ATV does have the TVNZ and Three APps, allowing you to watch their channels live, but there's nothing there for Prime, Choice etc.

