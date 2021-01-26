Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ADKM

841 posts

Ultimate Geek


#281026 26-Jan-2021 09:53
Send private message

So, decided to try Acorn TV free 7 days. This is a new thing for us.

 

After about 30 minutes managed to get an internet browser on the (Sony, supposedly smart) TV.  Entered  Acorn address and logged in and found the program we wanted to watch. But playing it brought up This file is encrypted and we don't know how to decrypt it.

 

This suggested the browser wasn't set up or the same as on a PC (where this 'encrypted' file played fine). Then spent a good hour searching apps the TV showed us and speaking to the remote for Acorn TV but to no avail.

 

Not too bothered and probably won't keep past 7 days but just for knowledge sake, where did we go wrong ?  Or can you not actually use a TV for this?

 

 

 

 




Cheers - Kirk

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
SimonFromShift72
1 post

Wannabe Geek


  #2642127 26-Jan-2021 10:21
Send private message

When it comes to playing DRM encrypted content, each browser and OS configuration is different. The browsers on Smart TV's often can't play any DRM encrypted content via the browser, so that seems like what's happening here. 

 

I haven't tried Acorn TV, but you might be able to play it on your TV via a different method, e.g. via Chromecast, if you have one, or if your TV has that built in.


 
 
 


JPNZ
911 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2642128 26-Jan-2021 10:21
Send private message

Quickly googling reveals you shouldn't use the TV browser

 

These are supported

 

Roku

 

  • Roku TV
  • Roku Stick

Amazon Fire TV

 

  • Fire TV
  • Fire TV Stick
  • Fire TV Cube

Apple TV

 

  • 4th generation and later

Apple iPhone & iPad

 

  • iOS 9.0 and later

Android TV

 

Android Phone & Tablet

 

  • Version 4.2 and later

Google Chromecast

 

  • Cast from your phone, tablet, or computer

Computer

 

  • PC and Mac laptop and desktop computers (via web browser — we strongly recommend Google Chrome)

 






ADKM

841 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2642137 26-Jan-2021 10:46
Send private message

I had read the list of supported device and see Android TV, that's what I though we had.

 

But understand that's not enough, you need a special app or device (chromecast? - Not sure what that is or if its built in. No mention in the manual)

 

How does one know what "addon" you need, where to find it and how to make it work.

 

Is anyone using Acorn TV and a Sony TV ?



freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74164 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2642138 26-Jan-2021 10:46
Send private message

What model Sony? Is it Android TV-based? 




 

 



 

 

 

 

 

 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74164 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2642139 26-Jan-2021 10:47
Send private message

ADKM:

 

I had read the list of supported device and see Android TV, that's what I though we had.

 

But understand that's not enough, you need a special app or device (chromecast? - Not sure what that is or if its built in. No mention in the manual)

 

How does one know what "addon" you need, where to find it and how to make it work.

 

Is anyone using Acorn TV and a Sony TV ?

 

 

An Android TV will have the Google Play Store - open that and search for Acorn. You wouldn't need Chromecast for that.




 

 



 

 

 

 

 

 

ADKM

841 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2642186 26-Jan-2021 10:56
Send private message

> An Android TV will have the Google Play Store - open that and search for Acorn. You wouldn't need Chromecast for that.

 

That's what we spent about an hour looking at. There were dozens of icons (pictures) but nothing saying "Acorn". Not did the voice -activated remote help. (LOL Assuming it should).

 

And I don't recall seeing any way to Search.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74164 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2642188 26-Jan-2021 10:57
Send private message

What model TV you have? 

 

The Google Play search is very easy to use.




 

 



 

 

 

 

 

 



ADKM

841 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2642194 26-Jan-2021 11:07
Send private message

Sony Bravia KD-75X8000G

 

We didn't find it particularly easy, but had never seen it before, which didn't help.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74164 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2642196 26-Jan-2021 11:15
Send private message

Specs say it's Android.

 

Open the Google Play Store, use the remote control to go up and move to the search icon on top of the screen. Click when highlighted and you can type (using the remote control to navigate keys on the on-screen keyboard) to search. 




 

 



 

 

 

 

 

 

ADKM

841 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2642257 26-Jan-2021 11:37
Send private message

Thank you !   It's working.  The problem last night was I went to Google Play Store Movies & TV. Didn't realise there was more than one "Play Store"

 

The picture of Acorn did appear last night, but I think it was just an image (in YouTube?) as clicking it now showed new install options that weren't there before.

 

If you know what is the right way to get there?  That is to the Acorn login screen from TV or HDMi.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74164 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2642260 26-Jan-2021 11:42
Send private message

Once you install the app, find it in the home screen and click on it...




 

 



 

 

 

 

 

 

ADKM

841 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2642270 26-Jan-2021 12:03
Send private message

Aha. There's a HOME button on the remote (actually there a Google Play one as well). Initially Acorn  wasn't there but "+" let me add it as a Favourite, which now shows up. Getting back to TV from there was a bit harder - BACK, HOME, TV all do nothing but eventually got there somehow.

 

You know they tell you nothing about how to work any of this. And you can't ask when you buy it as you don't know what you want to know.

 

Thanks. Your help much appreciated.

JPNZ
911 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2642285 26-Jan-2021 12:31
Send private message

ADKM - Manuals below if you want some reading material

 

 

 

https://www.sony.co.nz/electronics/support/televisions-projectors-lcd-tvs-android-/kd-75x8000g/manuals






ADKM

841 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2642304 26-Jan-2021 13:07
Send private message

Thanks for the link. Web help looks like it has a myriad of good stuff.

 

May I ask - if I put Firefox on, will it behave like FF on a PC ?

 

That's assuming it can be done as Google tells you   firefox doesn't run on custom smart-tv platforms that are developed by their respective manufacturers. but then a bit further down there's

 


Firefox (Android TV) 4.6
By Mozilla

 

Can the Sony (or any smart tv) use APK files ?

 

 

 

 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74164 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2642306 26-Jan-2021 13:15
Send private message

Yes, you can sideload APK files.




 

 



 

 

 

 

 

 

 1 | 2






