So, decided to try Acorn TV free 7 days. This is a new thing for us.

After about 30 minutes managed to get an internet browser on the (Sony, supposedly smart) TV. Entered Acorn address and logged in and found the program we wanted to watch. But playing it brought up This file is encrypted and we don't know how to decrypt it.

This suggested the browser wasn't set up or the same as on a PC (where this 'encrypted' file played fine). Then spent a good hour searching apps the TV showed us and speaking to the remote for Acorn TV but to no avail.

Not too bothered and probably won't keep past 7 days but just for knowledge sake, where did we go wrong ? Or can you not actually use a TV for this?