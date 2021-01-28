Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Online streaming services Disney+ Star New Zealand launch details
#281083 28-Jan-2021 15:38
Press release just received:

 

 

Disney+ has today unveiled full details of Star, its new general entertainment brand, launching on the streaming platform on 23 February.

 

Star brings with it a fresh and ever-growing world of TV series, movies and originals to customers. Practically doubling the amount of content available on Disney+ in New Zealand, Star will launch with hundreds of seasons from 155 TV series, almost 450 movies and a slate of 4 exclusive Star Originals at launch.

 

To keep Disney+ suitable for audiences of all ages and maintain the Disney+ experience parents expect, new parental controls will also launch on 23 of February and will include the ability to set limits on access to content for specific profiles based on content classifications and the ability to add a PIN to lock profiles with access to mature content.

 

Disney+ subscribers will be able to stream more of what they love. From hundreds of seasons of fan-favourite TV series like Alias, Felicity, Desperate Housewives, Bob’s Burgers and Ugly Betty, Star will offer a range of titles for everyone and every mood, with more titles added weekly.

 

The Emmy® Award and Golden Globe®-nominated comedy series black-ish starring Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross and Yara Shahidi, Shonda Rhimes’s critically-acclaimed legal drama Scandal and feminist comedy Dollface created by Jordan Weiss will also be available for subscribers to watch.

 

Plus, award-winning movies available at launch include titles like James Cameron’s Titanic, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and The Grand Budapest Hotel, along with classics like Pretty Woman, Black Swan, The Devil Wears Prada, and Moulin Rouge.

 

From launch, Disney+ will now become the exclusive home of Star Originals. Titles streaming on Disney+ include crime thriller Big Sky from visionary storyteller David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies, The Undoing); Love, Simon spin-off series Love, Victor written by the film’s original writers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger (This Is Us) and adult animated sitcom Solar Opposites, co-created by Justin Roiland (Rick & Morty) and Mike McMahan. Drama series Helstrom, executive produced by Paul Zbyszewski along with Karim Zreik and Jeph Loeb, will also be available at launch. Other projects premiering in 2021 are premium series Dopesick and The Dropout and new content from the Kardashian Jenner family among many more.

 

Kylie Watson-Wheeler, Senior Vice President & Managing Director, The Walt Disney Company Australia and New Zealand: “From the day Disney+ launched in November 2019, Kiwis have welcomed us into their homes and have been blown away by the depth and breadth of our content,”

 

“The launch of Star marks the beginning of an integral new part of Disney+, making it bigger, bolder and even more exciting. The arrival of almost one thousand blockbuster movies and seasons of iconic television series, plus exclusive Star Originals promises to make Disney+ the ultimate choice for high quality entertainment with even more to explore for everyone.”

 

From 23 February New Zealand customers can access the exciting new Star content by subscribing to Disney+ for $12.99 NZD per month, or $129.99 NZD annually. Full details on how to subscribe will be available on disneyplus.com. Current prices for existing subscribers (prior to 23 February) will be honoured for six months, with the price change taking effect on the next monthly or annual renewal date for subscribers following 22 August 2021.

 

 

The release also has a list of 435 movies being added to the platform from launch (including the Alien franchise), plus 155 TV series.




TV series

 

24   S1-8
10 THINGS I HATE ABOUT YOU   S1 AND 2
2000S, THE DECADE WE SAW IT ALL   S1
24: LEGACY   S1
24: LIVE ANOTHER DAY   S9
8 SIMPLE RULES   S1 AND 2
80S GREATEST, THE   S1
90S GREATEST, THE   S1
90S, THE: THE LAST GREAT DECADE?   S1
9-1-1   S1 TO 3
ACCORDING TO JIM   S1-8
ALIAS   S1-5
ALONE TOGETHER   S1 AND 2
AMERICAN DAD S1-S15   S1-15
AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE   S1 TO 3
ANGEL   S1 TO 5
ANIMAL FIGHT NIGHT   S1 TO 6
APOCALYPSE WORLD WAR I   S1
APOCALYPSE: THE SECOND WORLD WAR   S1
AREA 51: THE CIA'S SECRET   TV SPECIAL
ARMY WIVES   S1 TO 7
ASTRONAUT WIVES CLUB, THE   S1
BABY DADDY   S1 TO 6
BENCHED   S1
BETRAYAL   S1
BEYOND   S1 AND 2
BLACK-ISH   S1 TO 5
BLESS THE HARTS   S1
BLESS THIS MESS   S1 AND 2
BLOOD & OIL   S1
BLOSSOM   S1 TO 5
BOB'S BURGERS   S1 TO 9
BODY OF PROOF   S1 AND 2
BONES   S1 TO 9
BORDERTOWN   S1
BRICKLEBERRY   S1 TO 3
BROTHERS & SISTERS   S1 TO 5
BUNHEADS   S1
BURIED SECRETS OF WWII   S1
BURN NOTICE   S1 TO 7
CASTLE   S1 TO 8
CATCH, THE   S1 AND 2
CHANCE   S1 AND 2
CHI, THE   S1 AND 3
CLEVELAND SHOW, THE   S1 TO 4
COMMANDER IN CHIEF   S1
COUGAR TOWN   S1 TO 6
DAWN OF THE NAZIS (AKA: APOCALYPSE: HITLER'S RISE TO POWER)     S1
DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES   S1 TO 8
DEVIOUS MAIDS   S1 TO 4
DIRT   S1 TO 2
DIRT   S2
DIRTY SEXY MONEY   S1 TO 2
DOLLFACE S1   S1
DON'T TRUST THE B--- IN APARTMENT 23   S1 TO 2
DRUGS, INC.   S2, 3, 4 AND 7
ELI STONE   S1 AND 2
ELLEN   S1 TO 5
EMERGENCE   S1
EMPIRE   S1 TO 6
FAMILY GUY S18   S18
FELICITY   S1 TO 4
FINDER, THE   S1
FIREFLY   S1
FIX, THE   S1
FLASHFORWARD   S1
FOR THE PEOPLE   S1 AND 2
FRESH OFF THE BOAT   S1 TO 6
GALAVANT   S1 AND 2
GCB   S1
GENIUS   S1 AND 2
GENIUS   S1 AND 2
GIFTED, THE   S1 AND 2
GLADES, THE   S1 TO 4
GLEE   S1 TO 6
GRAND HOTEL   S1
GRANDFATHERED   S1
GREEK   S1 TO 6
GREY'S ANATOMY   S15, 16
GROWN-ISH   S1 TO 3
HEROES OF THE LONG ROAD HOME WITH MARTHA RADDATZ     TV SPECIAL
HILL STREET BLUES   S1 TO 7
HITLER YOUTH   S1
HITLER'S DEATH SQUAD   S1
HITLER'S LAST YEAR   S1
HOMELAND   S1 TO 8
HOT ZONE, THE   S1
HOT ZONE, THE   S1
HOW I MET YOUR MOTHER   S1 TO 9
INSIDE NORTH KOREA'S DYNASTY   S1
INSIDE THE SS   S1
JANE BY DESIGN   S1
KEVIN (PROBABLY) SAVES THE WORLD   S1
KIDS ARE ALRIGHT, THE   S1
KILLING, THE   S1 TO 4
KYLE XY   S1 TO 4
LA 92   TV SPECIAL
LANCE   TV SERIES
LAST MAN ON EARTH, THE   S1 TO 4
LAST MAN STANDING   S1 TO 8
LIE TO ME   S1 TO 3
LIFE IN PIECES   S1 TO 4
LOCKED UP ABROAD (AKA: BANGED UP ABROAD)   S5, 6, AND 10
M*A*S*H* GOODBYE, FAREWELL & AMEN   TV SPECIAL
MAKE IT OR BREAK IT   S1 TO 4
MARS   S1 AND 2
MARVEL'S CLOAK & DAGGER   S1 AND 2
MAYOR, THE   S1
MELISSA & JOEY   S1 TO 5
MICK, THE   S1 AND 2
MISTRESSES   S1 TO 4
MIXED-ISH S1   S1
MOTHERLAND: FORT SALEM S1   S1
MY NAME IS EARL   S1 TO 4
MY SO-CALLED LIFE   S1
MY WIFE AND KIDS   S TO 5
NAPOLEON DYNAMITE   S1
NAZI MEGASTRUCTURES   S1 TO 6
NAZI MEGASTRUCTURES: AMERICA'S WAR   S5
NAZI MEGASTRUCTURES: RUSSIA'S WAR   S1
NEW GIRL   S1 TO 7
NORTH KOREA FROM THE INSIDE WITH MICHAEL PALIN   S1
O.J.: MADE IN AMERICA   TV SPECIAL
ORVILLE, THE   S1 AND 2
OUTMATCHED   S1
PERCEPTION   S1 TO 3
PRISON BREAK   S1 TO 4
PRISON BREAK EVENT SERIES   S5
PRIVATE PRACTICE   S1 TO 6
QUANTICO   S1 TO 3
RAISING HOPE   S1 TO 4
RAISING THE BAR   S1  AND 2
REAL O'NEALS   S1 TO 2
RED BAND SOCIETY   S1
RESIDENT, THE   S1 TO 3
RESURRECTION   S1 AND 2
RIVER, THE   S1
ROSEWOOD   S1 TO 2
SALEM   S1 TO 3
SAMANTHA WHO?   S1 AND 2
SCANDAL   S1 TO 7
SECRETS & LIES   S1 AND 2
SINGLE PARENTS   S1
SLEEPY HOLLOW   S1 TO 4
SON OF ZORN   S1
STAR (LEE DANIEL'S)   S1 TO 3
STATION 19 S1-S3   S1 TO 3
STITCHERS   S1 TO 3
STUMPTOWN   S1
TROPHY WIFE   S1
UGLY BETTY   S1 TO 4
ULTIMATE SURVIVAL WWII   S1
WHAT ABOUT BRIAN   S1 AND 2
WHEN WE RISE   (8 EPS)
WHISPERS, THE   S1
WHITE COLLAR   S1 TO 6
WICKED CITY   S1
WITNESS TO DISASTER (FKA: EYEWITNESS)   S1
X-FILES, THE   S1 TO 11
YOUNG & HUNGRY   S1 TO 5




Movie list

 

12 ROUNDS
127 HOURS
13TH WARRIOR, THE
25TH HOUR
27 DRESSES
28 DAYS LATER
28 WEEKS LATER
42 TO 1
500 DAYS OF SUMMER
9 TO 5
ABRAHAM LINCOLN: VAMPIRE HUNTER
ABSOLUTELY FABULOUS: THE MOVIE
AIR FORCE ONE (1997)
AIR UP THERE, THE
ALAMO, THE (2004)
ALIEN
ALIEN RESURRECTION
ALIEN VS. PREDATOR
ALIEN: COVENANT
ALIEN3
ALIENS
ALIENS VS. PREDATOR - REQUIEM
ALL ABOUT STEVE
AMELIA
ANNA AND THE KING
ANNAPOLIS
ANOTHER EARTH
ANTWONE FISHER
ANYWHERE BUT HERE
ARACHNOPHOBIA
ARMAGEDDON
ART OF GETTING BY, THE
A-TEAM, THE
BABYLON A.D.
BACHELOR PARTY
BAD COMPANY (2002)
BAD COMPANY (AKA: TOOL SHED)
BAD GIRLS (1994)
BAGGAGE CLAIM
BANGER SISTERS, THE
BATTLE FOR THE PLANET OF THE APES
BATTLE OF THE SEXES
BE WATER
BEACHES
BECAUSE OF WINN-DIXIE
BEFORE AND AFTER (1996)
BEHIND ENEMY LINES (2001)
BELOVED (1998)
BEST EXOTIC MARIGOLD HOTEL, THE
BEST LAID PLANS
BIBLE, THE
BIG TROUBLE
BILLY BATHGATE
BLACK NATIVITY
BLACK SWAN (2010)
BLUE MAX, THE
BOOK OF LIFE, THE
BOOK THIEF, THE
BOOTMEN
BORAT: CULTURAL LEARNINGS OF AMERICA FOR MAKE BENEFIT GLORIOUS NATION ...
BOYS DON'T CRY
BRAVADOS, THE
BRAVEHEART
BRINGING DOWN THE HOUSE
BRINGING OUT THE DEAD
BROADCAST NEWS (AKA: NACHRICHTENFIEBER)
BROKEDOWN PALACE
BROKEN ARROW (1996)
BROKEN LIZARD'S CLUB DREAD
BROTHERS IN EXILE
BUBBLE BOY
BUSHWHACKED
BUTCH AND SUNDANCE: THE EARLY DAYS
BUTCH CASSIDY AND THE SUNDANCE KID
CALENDAR GIRLS
CAN YOU EVER FORGIVE ME
CAN'T BUY ME LOVE
CASANOVA
CEDAR RAPIDS
CHASING TYSON
CHOKE
CHRONICLE
CINDERELLA MAN
CLEARING, THE
CLEOPATRA (1963)
COCKTAIL
COCOON: THE RETURN
COLD CREEK MANOR
COLOR OF MONEY, THE
COMEBACKS, THE
COMMANDO (1985)
CON AIR
CONSENTING ADULTS
CONVICTION
CORKY ROMANO
COURAGE UNDER FIRE
COYOTE UGLY
CRADLE WILL ROCK
CRAZY HEART
CRAZY/BEAUTIFUL
CRIMSON TIDE
CRUCIBLE, THE
DAMIEN - OMEN II
DANGEROUS MINDS
DARJEELING LIMITED, THE
DARK WATER
DATE NIGHT
DAWN OF THE PLANET OF THE APES
DAY AFTER TOMORROW, THE
DAY THE EARTH STOOD STILL, THE (2008)
DAY THE SERIES STOPPED, THE
DAY WATCH
DEAD POETS SOCIETY
DEAD PRESIDENTS
DEADPOOL
DEADPOOL 2
DECEPTION (2008)
DEEP END, THE
DEEP RISING
DEION'S DOUBLE PLAY
DEJA VU
DELIVERY MAN
DEMOLITION
DESCENDANTS, THE
DEUCE BIGALOW: MALE GIGOLO
DEVIL WEARS PRADA, THE
DEVIL'S DUE
DIE HARD
DIE HARD 2
DIE HARD WITH A VENGEANCE
DOC & DARRYL
DOCTOR DOLITTLE (1998)
DODGEBALL: A TRUE UNDERDOG STORY
DOMINICAN DREAM, THE
DOUBLE TAKE
DOWN AND OUT IN BEVERLY HILLS
DOWN PERISCOPE
DRAGONBALL: EVOLUTION
DRIVE ME CRAZY
DROP, THE
DUDE, WHERE'S MY CAR?
DUETS
EAST, THE
ED WOOD
EDDIE THE EAGLE
EDGE, THE
EDWARD SCISSORHANDS
ENEMY OF THE STATE
ENOUGH SAID
ESCAPE FROM THE PLANET OF THE APES
EVER AFTER (AKA: EVER AFTER: A CINDERELLA STORY)
EVITA
FAB FIVE, THE (2011)
FACE OFF
FAMILY STONE, THE
FAR FROM THE MADDING CROWD (2015)
FATHER OF THE BRIDE
FATHER OF THE BRIDE PART II
FAULT IN OUR STARS
FAVOURITE, THE
FERDINAND
FIFTH ESTATE, THE
FIRESTORM (1998)
FLICKA
FLIGHT OF THE PHOENIX (2004)
FLIGHTPLAN
FLY, THE (1986)
FOR THE BOYS
FOUR FALLS OF BUFFALO
FRENCH CONNECTION II
FRENCH CONNECTION, THE
FRIGHT NIGHT
FROM HELL
G.I. JANE
GARAGE DAYS
GIFT OF MIRACLES, A
GONE IN SIXTY SECONDS
GOOD DAY TO DIE HARD, A
GOOD MORNING, VIETNAM
GOOD SON, THE (1993)
GOOD, THE BAD, THE HUNGRY, THE
GOODBYE CHRISTOPHER ROBIN
GRAND BUDAPEST HOTEL, THE
GREATEST SHOWMAN, THE
GROSSE POINTE BLANK
GUILTY AS SIN
GUN SHY
HAND THAT ROCKS THE CRADLE, THE
HE GOT GAME
HELLO DOLLY!
HELP, THE
HER INFIDELITY
HIDALGO
HIDDEN FIGURES
HIDE AND SEEK
HIGH FIDELITY
HIGH HEELS AND LOW LIFES
HILLS HAVE EYES 2, THE
HILLS HAVE EYES, THE
HITCHCOCK
HITMAN
HITMAN: AGENT 47
HOFFA
HOLY MAN
HOPE FLOATS
HOPE SPRINGS (2003)
HOT CHICK, THE
HOT SHOTS!
HUNDRED-FOOT JOURNEY, THE
I HATE CHRISTIAN LAETTNER
I HEART HUCKABEES
I ORIGINS
I THINK I LOVE MY WIFE
IN AMERICA
IN HER SHOES
INDEPENDENCE DAY
INTO THE GRIZZLY MAZE
INVENTING THE ABBOTTS
JENNIFER'S BODY
JINGLE ALL THE WAY
JOHN TUCKER MUST DIE
JOHNSON FAMILY VACATION
JORDAN RIDES THE BUS
JOSHUA
JUDGE DREDD
JUNO
JUST MARRIED
JUST WRIGHT
KEEPING UP WITH THE JONESES
KID WHO WOULD BE KING, THE
KING ARTHUR
KINGDOM COME
KINGSMAN: THE GOLDEN CIRCLE
KINGSMAN: THE SECRET SERVICE
KINSEY
KISSING JESSICA STEIN
LADYKILLERS, THE
LAST DANCE (1996)
LAST KING OF SCOTLAND, THE
LEAGUE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENTLEMEN, THE
LET'S BE COPS
LIFE AQUATIC WITH STEVE ZISSOU, THE
LIKE MIKE
LITTLE BIG MEN
LITTLE MISS SUNSHINE
LIVE FREE OR DIE HARD
LOGAN
LONGEST RIDE, THE
MAD LOVE (1995)
MARKED FOR DEATH
MARRYING MAN, THE
MARTHA MARCY MAY MARLENE
MARTIAN, THE
MASH
MAX PAYNE
MAZE RUNNER, THE
ME AND EARL AND THE DYING GIRL
MEDICINE MAN
MEGAN LEAVEY
MELINDA AND MELINDA
MEN OF HONOR
METRO
MIAMI RHAPSODY
MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS: THE MOVIE
MISSION TO MARS
MISTRESS AMERICA
MONUMENTS MEN , THE
MOONLIGHT MILE
MORGAN
MOULIN ROUGE (2001)
MOUNTAIN BETWEEN US, THE
MR. POPPER'S PENGUINS
MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS (2017)
MY COUSIN RACHEL (1952)
MY COUSIN RACHEL (2017)
MY COUSIN VINNY
MY FATHER THE HERO
MYSTERY, ALASKA
NATURE BOY
NEED FOR SPEED
NEVER BEEN KISSED
NEVER LET ME GO
NEWTON BOYS, THE
NIXON
NO MAS
NOTES ON A SCANDAL
NOTHING TO LOSE
NOTORIOUS
OF MIRACLES AND MEN
OFFICE SPACE
OMEN, THE (1976)
ONE GOOD COP
ONE HOUR PHOTO
OTHER SIDE OF THE DOOR, THE
OTHER SISTER, THE
OTHER WOMAN, THE (2014)
OUR FAMILY WEDDING
OUT TO SEA
PAPER TOWNS
PATTI CAKE$
PATTON
PEARL HARBOR
PEOPLE LIKE US
PHENOMENON
PHI SLAMA JAMA
PICTURE PERFECT (1997)
PLANET OF THE APES (1968)
PONY EXCESS
POSEIDON ADVENTURE, THE
POWDER
PREACHER'S WIFE, THE
PREDATOR 2
PREDATORS
PRETTY WOMAN
PRIMEVAL
PROPOSAL, THE (2009)
QUILLS
QUIZ SHOW
RAMONA AND BEEZUS
REBOUND
RED TAILS
RENAISSANCE MAN
REVENGE OF THE NERDS II: NERDS IN PARADISE
RIO
RIO 2
RISE OF THE PLANET OF THE APES
ROAD TO PERDITION
ROBIN HOOD (1991)
ROCK, THE
ROMANCING THE STONE
ROMY AND MICHELE'S HIGH SCHOOL REUNION
ROYAL TENENBAUMS, THE
RUBY SPARKS
RUNAWAY BRIDE
RUSHMORE
SCARLET LETTER, THE
SCARY MOVIE 4
SEA OF SHADOWS
SECOND BEST EXOTIC MARIGOLD HOTEL, THE
SECRET LIFE OF BEES, THE
SECRET LIFE OF WALTER MITTY, THE
SESSIONS, THE
SHADOW CONSPIRACY
SHALLOW HAL
SHINE (2018)
SHINING THROUGH
SIDEWAYS
SIGNS
SILVER STREAK
SIMPLE TWIST OF FATE, A
SITTER, THE
SIX DAYS, SEVEN NIGHTS
SIXTH SENSE, THE
SLEEPING WITH THE ENEMY
SNAKE EYES 
SOMEONE LIKE YOU
SOUL FOOD
SOUND OF MY VOICE
SPEED
SPY
SPY HARD
STAGECOACH
STARSHIP TROOPERS
STEP
STOKER
SUMMER OF SAM
SUNSHINE (2007)
SUPER TROOPERS (2002)
SUPER TROOPERS 2
SURROGATES
SWEET HOME ALABAMA
TABLE 19
TAKEN (2008)
TAKEN 2
TAKEN 3
TAXI (2004)
TERMINAL VELOCITY
THANK YOU FOR SMOKING
THAT THING YOU DO!
THE SHAPE OF WATER
THERE'S NO PLACE LIKE HOME
THERE'S SOMETHING ABOUT MARY
THIS MEANS WAR
THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI
THREE FUGITIVES
THREE MEN AND A BABY
TIM RICHMOND: TO THE LIMIT
TITAN A.E.
TITANIC (1997) 
TOMBSTONE
TORA! TORA! TORA!
TRANCE
TRANSPORTER 2
TRANSPORTER, THE
TRAPPED IN PARADISE
TRISTAN & ISOLDE
TRUE IDENTITY
TURBO: A POWER RANGERS MOVIE
UNBREAKABLE
UNDER THE TUSCAN SUN
UNSTOPPABLE (2010)
UP CLOSE & PERSONAL
VERDICT, THE
VERONICA GUERIN
VICTOR FRANKENSTEIN
VILLAGE, THE (2004)
VIVA ZAPATA
VOLCANO (1997)
WAITING TO EXHALE
WAITRESS
WAKING LIFE
WALK THE LINE
WALL STREET
WAR FOR THE PLANET OF THE APES
WAR HORSE
WAR OF THE ROSES, THE
WARLOCK (1959)
WATCH, THE (2012)
WATER FOR ELEPHANTS
WATERBOY, THE
WE BOUGHT A ZOO
WHAT CARTER LOST
WHAT'S LOVE GOT TO DO WITH IT 
WHEN A MAN LOVES A WOMAN
WHILE  YOU WERE SLEEPING
WHITE MEN CAN'T JUMP
WHO FRAMED ROGER RABBIT
WHY HIM?
WILD (2014)
WILD HOGS
WILSON (2017)
WIN WIN
WORKING GIRL (1988)
X-FILES, THE
YEAR OF THE SCAB




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

  #2643738 28-Jan-2021 16:45
woohoo, now the wife can watch desperate house wives without ads (tvnz on demand) 



  #2643739 28-Jan-2021 16:48
freitasm:

 

TV series

 

...

 

ORVILLE, THE   S1 AND 2
...

 

 

 

 

Nice! I hope they make more.

  #2643740 28-Jan-2021 16:51
was looking at the yearly price for 100$ if I get this now then I'm fine till 2021?




  #2643745 28-Jan-2021 17:07
waikariboy:

 

was looking at the yearly price for 100$ if I get this now then I'm fine till 2021?

 

 

"Current prices for existing subscribers (prior to 23 February) will be honoured for six months, with the price change taking effect on the next monthly or annual renewal date for subscribers following 22 August 2021."

 

I guess so. I am safe - just paid my annual renewal last month.




  #2643746 28-Jan-2021 17:08
waikariboy:

was looking at the yearly price for 100$ if I get this now then I'm fine till 2021?


Yep me to. I was looking at the 24 series on Prime, but now no need.
What’s there will keep me happy for a year, after that it depends how fast they add new content.

Edit, I’ll be fine till 2022 Feb.



  #2643749 28-Jan-2021 17:10
We currently have Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+. Depending on how quick they add new series we could think of getting away without Hulu - although Hulu does have new TV series episodes 24 hours after screening on US FTV. Hulu is also currently the cheaper of those services.




  #2643750 28-Jan-2021 17:13
freitasm:

 

We currently have Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+. Depending on how quick they add new series we could think of getting away without Hulu - although Hulu does have new TV series episodes 24 hours after screening on US FTV. Hulu is also currently the cheaper of those services.

 

 

 

 

How are you accessing & paying for Hulu?

  #2643753 28-Jan-2021 17:24
Can I assume the Device support will be the same as Disney+? 

  #2643754 28-Jan-2021 17:27
herbthedragon:

 

How are you accessing & paying for Hulu?

 

 

This is a discussion for the private forum. Contact @michaelmurfy if you don't have access.




  #2643755 28-Jan-2021 17:28
DjShadow:

 

Can I assume the Device support will be the same as Disney+? 

 

 

I guess it will be the same client too.




  #2643759 28-Jan-2021 17:34
DjShadow:

 

Can I assume the Device support will be the same as Disney+? 

 

 

Just confirmed it's another tile in the existing Disney+ app.




  #2643786 28-Jan-2021 18:39
Hill St Blues....love to watch that great series again. 

  #2643789 28-Jan-2021 18:50
That probably explains why the 9-1-1 series just vanished from Threenow

 

Guess means prob not likely to see updates for Station19 too. Hope they don't rob too many rights off the local broadcasters. It was only just getting a number of popular overseas ones available. Even if not on primetime, they were at least on demand.

 

Sigh.

