I have a NZ Netflix account but would like to access UK version on my TV or phone.
Is there an easy way to do this please?
Yes you will need to use a VPN that will give your internet connection an IP address for another country as in this case the UK
A Google search has returned sooooo many results it's crazy how many options you have
Watch out for free VPNs youa re asking for trouble
How would I do this on a smart TV though
beenz:
How would I do this on a smart TV though
Well the Smart TV must be connected to the internet correct? As above your internet connection must have an IP address for the UK
Have you done any research online?
Some routers will let you establish a site to site VPN. Otherwise you can use a computer on the network as a gateway, if you google "linux vpn gateway" you should get some useful advice.
It's not hard, but either option will take some effort. Bypassing geo restrictions is not something I personally bother with, the local services are now good enough, and it is questionable from an ethical and legal standpoint.
Back in the day before Netflix was available in NZ I used to use a smart DNS service for watching American Netflix, was heaps easier than VPN.
This way all you would need to do is update the DNS servers on your TV (if they can be changed on your tv) and you're done.
Quick google shows "CyberGhost" has a Smart DNS service for watching UK Netflix, never used it though so not sure how good they are or not.