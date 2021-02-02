Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOnline streaming servicesCan I get UK Netflix on my TV or phone
beenz

560 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

#281157 2-Feb-2021 21:16
Send private message

I have a NZ Netflix account but would like to access UK version on my TV or phone.

 

Is there an easy way to do this please?

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
Linux
9112 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2646211 2-Feb-2021 21:46
Send private message

Yes you will need to use a VPN that will give your internet connection an IP address for another country as in this case the UK

 

A Google search has returned sooooo many results it's crazy how many options you have

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies.
Linux
9112 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2646212 2-Feb-2021 21:49
Send private message

Watch out for free VPNs youa re asking for trouble

beenz

560 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2646216 2-Feb-2021 22:05
Send private message

How would I do this on a smart TV though

 

 



Linux
9112 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2646224 2-Feb-2021 22:32
Send private message

beenz:

 

How would I do this on a smart TV though

 

 

Well the Smart TV must be connected to the internet correct? As above your internet connection must have an IP address for the UK

 

Have you done any research online?

nova
123 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2646263 3-Feb-2021 07:58
Send private message

Some routers will let you establish a site to site VPN. Otherwise you can use a computer on the network as a gateway, if you google "linux vpn gateway" you should get some useful advice.

 

It's not hard, but either option will take some effort. Bypassing geo restrictions is not something I personally bother with, the local services are now good enough, and it is questionable from an ethical and legal standpoint.

dt

dt
1090 posts

Uber Geek


  #2646266 3-Feb-2021 08:22
Send private message

Back in the day before Netflix was available in NZ I used to use a smart DNS service for watching American Netflix, was heaps easier than VPN.

 

This way all you would need to do is update the DNS servers on your TV (if they can be changed on your tv) and you're done. 

 

Quick google shows "CyberGhost" has a Smart DNS service for watching UK Netflix, never used it though so not sure how good they are or not. 

 

 

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

GoTo Launches IT Helpdesk Functionality Within GoTo Connect
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:55

HP on Track With Recycling Program
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:51

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 