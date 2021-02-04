Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Online streaming services
Looking for someone with tizen samsung tv for a project
Apsattv

2007 posts

Uber Geek


#281184 4-Feb-2021 12:25
I'm looking for someone to help out with getting some streams

 

They need to have a samsung tizen based tv, a laptop and reasonable computer knowlege.

 

via pm thanks

 

 

 

 

Apsattv

2007 posts

Uber Geek


  #2650418 9-Feb-2021 14:56
I'm still looking for someone to help with this.

 

 

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
11027 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2655823 13-Feb-2021 21:01
Perhaps you could use the Tizen Emulator for the task? I’m suspecting the reason you’re yet to get any replies is because nobody wants to really risk messing up the firmware on their TV.




Apsattv

2007 posts

Uber Geek


  #2655849 13-Feb-2021 22:04
Tried that already, the emulator doesn't support TV plus

 

This isn't really to do with the firmware, though if a user is comfortable going into the service menu, they can test setting TV PLUS to -> ON

 

Each country has its own channel line-up, not sure if turning it on here would work since NZ doesnt have the service as yet.

 

I'm interested in seeing if setting the apps hub or the tv set country to one of the supported regions automatically enables it. Or if using a vpn will activate it

 

There is no geo on the TV Plus  streams themselves and I have a method to log the streams, already tested with a friend in Australia.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



Dial111
939 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2655876 14-Feb-2021 01:54
I have an old Sammy in the garage running Tizen and I tried to set TV Plus to ON but everytime I exited the menu by powering off and back on it resets to OFF, also setting to ON and then just cruising the service menu and then back to where TV Plus option is it sets itself back to off after a set time.

Happy to try further tests.

