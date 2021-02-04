I'm looking for someone to help out with getting some streams
They need to have a samsung tizen based tv, a laptop and reasonable computer knowlege.
via pm thanks
I'm still looking for someone to help with this.
Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Electric Kiwi
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.
Tried that already, the emulator doesn't support TV plus
This isn't really to do with the firmware, though if a user is comfortable going into the service menu, they can test setting TV PLUS to -> ON
Each country has its own channel line-up, not sure if turning it on here would work since NZ doesnt have the service as yet.
I'm interested in seeing if setting the apps hub or the tv set country to one of the supported regions automatically enables it. Or if using a vpn will activate it
There is no geo on the TV Plus streams themselves and I have a method to log the streams, already tested with a friend in Australia.