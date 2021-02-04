Tried that already, the emulator doesn't support TV plus

This isn't really to do with the firmware, though if a user is comfortable going into the service menu, they can test setting TV PLUS to -> ON

Each country has its own channel line-up, not sure if turning it on here would work since NZ doesnt have the service as yet.

I'm interested in seeing if setting the apps hub or the tv set country to one of the supported regions automatically enables it. Or if using a vpn will activate it

There is no geo on the TV Plus streams themselves and I have a method to log the streams, already tested with a friend in Australia.