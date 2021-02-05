Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOnline streaming servicesWho is streaming the Superbowl this year?
openmedia

2788 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#281212 5-Feb-2021 13:14
I had a look at Spark Sports site and it only refers to last years dates. Are they showing it again this year or has someone else picked up the rights?




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect.

JPNZ
913 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2648167 5-Feb-2021 13:59
Its on Sky and Sky sports now






Spyware
2999 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2648211 5-Feb-2021 14:02
It's on Spark Sport and ESPN via Sky.






networkn
27713 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2648245 5-Feb-2021 16:10
Lobster and Wagyu in Auckland are doing a superbowl party thing. I was considering going, but it's family day....

 

I don't follow American football, but it's still kind of an interesting thing. A little like the Melbourne Cup.

 

 



lchiu7
5870 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2648984 7-Feb-2021 15:16
If you have access to a proxy DNS server which is beyond the scope of this topic here are some other options

https://www.cordcuttersnews.com/how-to-watch-the-super-bowl-on-roku-fire-tv-apple-tv-more/ 



Interestingly I imagine the New Zealand coverage will use the NFL Network and their commentators but CBS pictures but if you have access to the CBS direct feed you will get the CBS commentary including their top color person Tony Romo






 





 

 

