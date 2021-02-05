I had a look at Spark Sports site and it only refers to last years dates. Are they showing it again this year or has someone else picked up the rights?
Its on Sky and Sky sports now
It's on Spark Sport and ESPN via Sky.
Lobster and Wagyu in Auckland are doing a superbowl party thing. I was considering going, but it's family day....
I don't follow American football, but it's still kind of an interesting thing. A little like the Melbourne Cup.
If you have access to a proxy DNS server which is beyond the scope of this topic here are some other options
https://www.cordcuttersnews.com/how-to-watch-the-super-bowl-on-roku-fire-tv-apple-tv-more/
Interestingly I imagine the New Zealand coverage will use the NFL Network and their commentators but CBS pictures but if you have access to the CBS direct feed you will get the CBS commentary including their top color person Tony Romo
