Online streaming services
Using different Amazon Prime Video Account on Android Phone
Dingbatt

Uber Geek

#281412 16-Feb-2021 13:09
I have a Samsung S10 phone that quite happily runs Amazon Kindle and Shopping Apps on my individual Amazon Account. We also have a ‘Family’ Amazon account that is used to view Amazon Prime video on various devices in the home.

 

I tried to install the Prime Video App on my phone but it defaults to my individual Amazon account (with no Prime Video subscription) with no option to “use another account”. The only option being “sign out of all Amazon Accounts”. I followed the Amazon instructions about adding an account in the shopping app but all that achieved was wiping all my books from the Kindle App as soon as the family account was selected in the Video App (because it swapped the Kindle App to the family account). It seems that the account selection in Android is global for Amazon Apps. It isn’t the case on my iPad, as the subject Apps happily coexist with different accounts signed in.

 

While there is a distinct possibility that this is ‘Operator Error’ can anybody suggest a solution?




“We’ve arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996

BlakJak
Ultimate Geek

  #2660667 21-Feb-2021 19:01
Sounds like something you should raise with Amazon customer service.

 

I'll be interested in your outcome.

 

(I've got a similar situation, but i've never connected my mobile app to my personal Amazon account (used mostly for my Kindle) - my wife's amazon account anchors our Prime subscription.

 

So interested if you find a way forward.




No signature to see here, move along...

richms
Uber Geek

  #2660675 21-Feb-2021 19:21
This is a big android problem IME. Worst offender is google accounts on it, where signing into gmail suddenly lets that account see my device location, install apps and other things that I shouldnt have to do to check mail.

 

Even the second copy of the app thing that my xiaomi lets me do doesnt seem to help in most cases.




Richard rich.ms

gzt

gzt
Uber Geek

  #2660677 21-Feb-2021 19:24
Use browser or different random browser and stay logged in on that?

