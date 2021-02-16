I have a Samsung S10 phone that quite happily runs Amazon Kindle and Shopping Apps on my individual Amazon Account. We also have a ‘Family’ Amazon account that is used to view Amazon Prime video on various devices in the home.

I tried to install the Prime Video App on my phone but it defaults to my individual Amazon account (with no Prime Video subscription) with no option to “use another account”. The only option being “sign out of all Amazon Accounts”. I followed the Amazon instructions about adding an account in the shopping app but all that achieved was wiping all my books from the Kindle App as soon as the family account was selected in the Video App (because it swapped the Kindle App to the family account). It seems that the account selection in Android is global for Amazon Apps. It isn’t the case on my iPad, as the subject Apps happily coexist with different accounts signed in.

While there is a distinct possibility that this is ‘Operator Error’ can anybody suggest a solution?