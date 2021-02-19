Ok, I'll start by stating that I'm not into copyright infringement. At home we have Neon, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and Disney+, as well as TVNZ onDemand and ThreeNow. That pretty much covers most bases.
But there currently no legal options to stream The Walking Dead Season 10, episodes 9 to 16. Neon has everything up to episode 8 only. And depending on which support team member you talk to you get told either that they have no current plans to stream it, or that someone else got the rights.
TVNZ is due to start streaming episodes 17 to 22 on March 1st (NZ time).
My options:
* I can skip these 8 missed episodes,
* or wait for them to show up somewhere else in the future (avoiding spoilers for months),
* or buy the entire season,
* or resort to illegal options. And if I did that, why not keep doing that each week to avoid TVNZ's adverts?
This just highlights the annoyance of not having a one-stop-shop for content, like Spotify, Tidal and etc do for music.
Rant over.