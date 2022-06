Rugbypass supports chrome-casting. I have chrome cast from the android app to my Sony TV for the last few seasons.

Rugbypass has now split their subscriptions. One subscription gets you access to the Super Rugby Aotearoa competition, The other gets you access to every thing else.

Of course you need to be in a supported country.

Because of this split I cancelled my Rugbypass subscription for this year and gave Sky Sport Now a go on a one week ticket. I have to say compared to Rugbypass, Sky Sport Nows' rugby broadcast quality sucked.

Thinking I'll go back to Rugbypass and just subscribe to the Super rugby Aotearoa competition.

EDIT: Reading the FAQs for Super Rugby Aotearoa, Chromecast is not available yet.