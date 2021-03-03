Hey guys, I'm new to the world of VPN.
Can anyone recommend a good provider?
Thanks in advance
I've used NordVPN for more than 5 years now, and have found it easy to use, effective, and doesn't slow things down.
I've used Witopia PersonalVPN for a similar length of time. Very reliable. https://www.personalvpn.com/
a lot to compare here
https://www.safetydetectives.com/best-vpns/
I personally use mullvad, it doesnt have any info about me other than that my source ip is static, doesnt even use usernames. Ive never not had it max my available connection. Use it on my PC/laptop/androidphone
What are you trying to achieve?
Please read this: https://gist.github.com/joepie91/5a9909939e6ce7d09e29
In short, if you think using a VPN is going to increase your privacy then you're mistaken. It's all marketing behind VPN providers and you're just paying for a glorified proxy.
If you're using this for "unblocking reasons" then that is different but you're likely looking in the wrong place for that.
I've seen that github post come up before and I think it does more harm than the good it intended, mostly just due to the poorly negative way in which it is written.
It should at least be titled 'Dont use VPNs as a cure-all for your security concerns' especially as it even goes on to list legitimate reasons for using a VPN later on. But what gets me the most is that it rants about not trusting any VPN provider so they should be ruled out of consideration, but then goes on to link to lowendtalk for VPS without going into much detail about the difference, when lowendtalk quite frequently posts links to equally untrustworthy operations trying to sell VPS at low cost under the same banner of 'cure all your security concerns' - some of them even openly admit that they will hand over everything they have about you if asked to do so. Even if you were using a VPN as a 'security' feature, one tiny weak layer is better than no layer at all, especially if like me you are on a static IP.
The question should always be, as Freitasm stated above, 'what are you trying to achieve?'
Personally I needed, in no specific order;
To watch Dutch or UK free to air tv streaming.
To get around restrictions on two public wifi networks I often use.
To bypass a restriction on a corporate proxy.
To add at least one tiny layer when using public torrents as I am on a static IP.
All of these things a VPN solution would normally provide. The one I chose came down to a good rating on the link I posted above, cost, ease of use, cross platform ability, at least some minor level of anonymity (no fixed period/account/no user info input/any payment method/speed)
That being said, If a VPN is constantly advertising itself as a security feature, dont trust it, and not just VPNs....if you are going to pay for a service....really look into it first and make sure you trust at least the payment method.
@fizzychicken Well said! Yes fully aware of the fact that Gist puts a negative spin on things but it is seriously needed as people assume that having a VPN will "secure" them. As stated on that Gist also there are some situations where using a VPN is better than leaving yourself exposed. Also I'll be very, very careful about using any VPN's in a corporate environment as doing so can be treated as a serious breach.
On that - https://mullvad.net
Sorry for being vague guys!
I'm just wanting to test VPN with my IPTV provider.
A lot of channels work well my US ones always buffer and the provider said it was because I didn't have a VPN.
Not really sure about that because it worked well before.
Just wanted to try it to see whether or not it made a difference.
Cheers!
For getting around Geoblocking for TV or other internet services, then I have found DNS4Me to be the most reliable and useful service - I moved to them from GetFlix a while back as Getflix became very hit and miss.
For an actual VPN to secure/obfuscate your location and your traffic, I have been using PIA (Private Internet Acess) for many years. They have a great client, works well across desktop, Wintel, Mac, IOS, Android et al and they usually score well in the various VPN Rankings as to security, performance, data privacy policy etc.
If they are working, but not optimally I am not sure why they think a VPN would help here?
Because in many countries with crap internet it does help, since they hobble streaming video more than VPN traffic.
Doesn’t apply here though does it? Assuming OPs internet is up to snuff overall and that it is only impacting some channels...