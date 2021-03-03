I've seen that github post come up before and I think it does more harm than the good it intended, mostly just due to the poorly negative way in which it is written.

It should at least be titled 'Dont use VPNs as a cure-all for your security concerns' especially as it even goes on to list legitimate reasons for using a VPN later on. But what gets me the most is that it rants about not trusting any VPN provider so they should be ruled out of consideration, but then goes on to link to lowendtalk for VPS without going into much detail about the difference, when lowendtalk quite frequently posts links to equally untrustworthy operations trying to sell VPS at low cost under the same banner of 'cure all your security concerns' - some of them even openly admit that they will hand over everything they have about you if asked to do so. Even if you were using a VPN as a 'security' feature, one tiny weak layer is better than no layer at all, especially if like me you are on a static IP.

The question should always be, as Freitasm stated above, 'what are you trying to achieve?'

Personally I needed, in no specific order;

To watch Dutch or UK free to air tv streaming.

To get around restrictions on two public wifi networks I often use.

To bypass a restriction on a corporate proxy.

To add at least one tiny layer when using public torrents as I am on a static IP.

All of these things a VPN solution would normally provide. The one I chose came down to a good rating on the link I posted above, cost, ease of use, cross platform ability, at least some minor level of anonymity (no fixed period/account/no user info input/any payment method/speed)

That being said, If a VPN is constantly advertising itself as a security feature, dont trust it, and not just VPNs....if you are going to pay for a service....really look into it first and make sure you trust at least the payment method.