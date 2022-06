Does anyone have a good overview of Star, as compared to Hulu? Are they broadly the same?

We currently have Hulu as part of the Disney+, ESPN+, Hulu $13 USD package. We already had D+ and E+, so the marginal cost of Hulu was only $1/month, which was a no brainer. However, we're now probably going to drop E+, since it doesn't have Super Rugby Aotearoa. So it might just be better to go back to D+ NZ and Star. So many permutations to consider...