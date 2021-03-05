3puttssuck

Disney + star not showing on Apple TV. The ATV OS is up to date. Have logged out & back in. Reset ATV etc. Working on all our other devices except ATV. Has anybody else had this issue? Any ideas?
TIA.
Just after I posted, I found the Mi Box had another firmware update (I'm a beta tester), so installed the update.
There was also another Disney+ app update, 2nd since Star came out, so I updated the app too, still no luck with Star.
So then I turned off the unblocker for Disney (was set to US for Disney+), rebooted the Mi Box and now Star shows again.
Hopefully something in there helps you.
You do need to be in a Disney+ profile that isn't kids for Star to show, kids profiles don't support Star.
Disney+ NZ or US version?
If you have it enabled for US version of Disney+ (with DNS/VPN), you won't get star
Kiwifruta:Nope, not that.
