3puttssuck

#282681 5-Mar-2021 21:27
Disney + star not showing on Apple TV. The ATV OS is up to date. Have logged out & back in. Reset ATV etc. Working on all our other devices except ATV. Has anybody else had this issue? Any ideas?

 

TIA.

Kiwifruta
  #2668653 6-Mar-2021 06:52
I don’t have the Apple TV but have had the same experience on our Mi Box. When Star first came out it appeared in the app and I had to create a PIN because Star is suited for adults, unlike the rest of Disney+. Since the initial appearance Star no longer appears on the Disney+ app.

Kiwifruta
  #2668791 6-Mar-2021 10:59
Just after I posted, I found the Mi Box had another firmware update (I'm a beta tester), so installed the update.

 

There was also another Disney+ app update, 2nd since Star came out, so I updated the app too, still no luck with Star.

So then I turned off the unblocker for Disney (was set to US for Disney+), rebooted the Mi Box and now Star shows again.

Hopefully something in there helps you.

Kiwifruta
  #2668793 6-Mar-2021 11:04
You do need to be in a Disney+ profile that isn't kids for Star to show, kids profiles don't support Star.



sen8or
  #2670012 8-Mar-2021 12:00
Disney+ NZ or US version?

 

If you have it enabled for US version of Disney+ (with DNS/VPN), you won't get star

3puttssuck

  #2670291 8-Mar-2021 20:47
Kiwifruta:

You do need to be in a Disney+ profile that isn't kids for Star to show, kids profiles don't support Star.

Nope, not that.

