Behodar: Disclaimer: I don't own a Chromecast and it's been a while since I read about it, but... I think you need to block Google's DNS servers in your router/firewall. As I understand it, Chromecast will always use Google DNS if available, which in turn will break iPlayer.

Yep - As above.

As soon as you cast to the chromecast it loads the bbc app and starts to play. The chromecast uses googles DNS by hardwired default and googles DNS says you are not in the UK - so no iplayer for you.

If you block googles DNS servers in your router, the chromecast should then start using the DNS you set up on the router - so should hopefully work ok.