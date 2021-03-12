Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Online streaming services
Kookoo

#282795 12-Mar-2021 14:39
Not sure if Audible is a streaming service per se, but this seems to be the best place to post this.

 

 

This is just a quick cautionary tale. I tried Audible back in July, didn't like it, cancelled it in August after the one month free. Got the cancellation confirmation email, and luckily - saved it.

 

 

Luckily, because when reviewing my credit card statements I spotted an Audible monthly fee that's been applied for the last 6 months. Called Audible support and to their credit (forgive the pun) - they processed the cancellation and credited back the charges without any fuss.

 

 

But what stunned me was that they told me they had no notice of cancellation on my account, even though I clearly did get the email confirming my cancellation.

 

 

So if you've ever had Audible and ended up cancelling - it's probably worth checking your credit card statement, because you might be still being charged every month.




Hello, Ground!

networkn
  #2672320 12-Mar-2021 14:50
That's pretty surprising, but as you say, Amazon has a pretty good policy around this.

 

I was using Amazon Music and it didn't do some of the things I had hoped and expected it would and chatted to cancel. Not only did they reverse the prior 3 months of charges (I did not ask them to) but gave me an extension of the current billing period + 1 month.

