TVNZ android app not streaming live tv
#283872 16-Mar-2021 20:42
I log in OK and the app is fine with all programs except live tv. 

 

I uninstalled the app and re-installed but no change. 

 

My Huawei 3i can download at 45 Mbps so that shouldn't be the problem.

 

Any ideas?

  #2675768 16-Mar-2021 20:44
its fine here

  #2675835 16-Mar-2021 21:44
It's fine with my win 10 app as well. 

 

Will try to find help from TVNZ.

  #2675854 16-Mar-2021 22:16
Working on my Huawei, both on WiFi at home (2Degrees) and mobile data (Vodafone).

 

Sure you don't have a different DNS provider, ad-blockers, etc?




  #2675855 16-Mar-2021 22:17
Moved to streaming sub-forum as this is not related to SKY.




  #2675910 17-Mar-2021 07:05
Not knowing how this app works I assumed it would be using wifi but it seems it is using the cell link. We have a feeble Spark cell link here and this is what is causing my problem. The signal went from 2 to 3 bars and this got it streaming but the blue circle spun for a while before the vid appeared. Bit like the Am cup boats falling off the foils!

 

So, from what I am seeing, it appears that the live is from the cell tower and the non-live is wifi? 

 

 

  #2675933 17-Mar-2021 07:57
Try with mobile data off and wifi only, and wifi off and mobile data only.

 

 




  #2675961 17-Mar-2021 09:11
Thanks, that's a very sensible suggestion!! 

 

OK. Can confirm that it can stream with either wifi only or mob data only. However, it is patchy and can involve a spinning blue circle for a while on either mode.

 

Cheers.

 

 



  #2675965 17-Mar-2021 09:27
Any VPN apps on the phone that could be running without your knowing ?

 

 




  #2675973 17-Mar-2021 09:38
Phone specs look reasonably and Android version isn't too old.

 

 

 

Afraid I don't use the Android Apps my self so I've no additional ideas.... except check how much free storage you've got internally. Lack of free space can have a major performance impact. If you've got less that 1GB free you might have issues.




  #2676081 17-Mar-2021 13:30
Thanks, guys, but no VPN and plenty of storage space.

 

Not very concerned as I haven't use this app previously but decided to try it to see if I could get a feed from the TV1 Am Cup lead-up as I am going off piste this afternoon and wanted to hear what time the race would start!

 

Go NZ!!

  #2676098 17-Mar-2021 14:03
linw:

 

Thanks, guys, but no VPN and plenty of storage space.

 

Not very concerned as I haven't use this app previously but decided to try it to see if I could get a feed from the TV1 Am Cup lead-up as I am going off piste this afternoon and wanted to hear what time the race would start!

 

Go NZ!!

 

 

 

 

Who are your mobile provider and ISP as that can have an impact.

 

 

 

Also try accessing fast.com over wifi and mobile data




  #2676105 17-Mar-2021 14:22
Skinny and Orcon.

 

Mobile 4Mbps!! Yes, we have poor Spark coverage in Aotea, Porirua.

 

Wifi 29Mbps. (This phone only has 2.4GHz).

 

Even using wifi my ph reports 500B/s to 3K/s when trying to load the feed! 

 

Anyway, thanks, but I give up.

  #2676115 17-Mar-2021 14:40
Use Youtube for the Cup . Just works. :)

 

 




  #2676116 17-Mar-2021 14:49
Just wanted to know if I had to rush home. If the start was delayed, I could delay my rush!! I see The Herald has a page with up to the minute feeds.

 

They just said the wind was very light. Mmmm.

  #2676287 17-Mar-2021 21:09
Ended well with the magnificent win😃

