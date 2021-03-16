Not knowing how this app works I assumed it would be using wifi but it seems it is using the cell link. We have a feeble Spark cell link here and this is what is causing my problem. The signal went from 2 to 3 bars and this got it streaming but the blue circle spun for a while before the vid appeared. Bit like the Am cup boats falling off the foils!

So, from what I am seeing, it appears that the live is from the cell tower and the non-live is wifi?