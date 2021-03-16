I log in OK and the app is fine with all programs except live tv.
I uninstalled the app and re-installed but no change.
My Huawei 3i can download at 45 Mbps so that shouldn't be the problem.
Any ideas?
its fine here
It's fine with my win 10 app as well.
Will try to find help from TVNZ.
Working on my Huawei, both on WiFi at home (2Degrees) and mobile data (Vodafone).
Sure you don't have a different DNS provider, ad-blockers, etc?
Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.
freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure
These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | Goodsync | Geekzone Blockchain Project
Moved to streaming sub-forum as this is not related to SKY.
Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.
freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure
These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | Goodsync | Geekzone Blockchain Project
Not knowing how this app works I assumed it would be using wifi but it seems it is using the cell link. We have a feeble Spark cell link here and this is what is causing my problem. The signal went from 2 to 3 bars and this got it streaming but the blue circle spun for a while before the vid appeared. Bit like the Am cup boats falling off the foils!
So, from what I am seeing, it appears that the live is from the cell tower and the non-live is wifi?
Thanks, that's a very sensible suggestion!!
OK. Can confirm that it can stream with either wifi only or mob data only. However, it is patchy and can involve a spinning blue circle for a while on either mode.
Cheers.
Any VPN apps on the phone that could be running without your knowing ?
Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon
Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram
Phone specs look reasonably and Android version isn't too old.
Afraid I don't use the Android Apps my self so I've no additional ideas.... except check how much free storage you've got internally. Lack of free space can have a major performance impact. If you've got less that 1GB free you might have issues.
Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.
Thanks, guys, but no VPN and plenty of storage space.
Not very concerned as I haven't use this app previously but decided to try it to see if I could get a feed from the TV1 Am Cup lead-up as I am going off piste this afternoon and wanted to hear what time the race would start!
Go NZ!!
linw:
Thanks, guys, but no VPN and plenty of storage space.
Not very concerned as I haven't use this app previously but decided to try it to see if I could get a feed from the TV1 Am Cup lead-up as I am going off piste this afternoon and wanted to hear what time the race would start!
Go NZ!!
Who are your mobile provider and ISP as that can have an impact.
Also try accessing fast.com over wifi and mobile data
Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.
Skinny and Orcon.
Mobile 4Mbps!! Yes, we have poor Spark coverage in Aotea, Porirua.
Wifi 29Mbps. (This phone only has 2.4GHz).
Even using wifi my ph reports 500B/s to 3K/s when trying to load the feed!
Anyway, thanks, but I give up.
Use Youtube for the Cup . Just works. :)
Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon
Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram
Just wanted to know if I had to rush home. If the start was delayed, I could delay my rush!! I see The Herald has a page with up to the minute feeds.
They just said the wind was very light. Mmmm.
Ended well with the magnificent win😃