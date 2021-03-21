I paid for Prime Video through Apple this month. The cost was $10.99. Was only planning on having for one month for The Expanse and Hanna which is why I didn't bother with the $2 discount through bundling with 2degrees, and makes billing cleaner when cancel.

On Apple subscriptions it's showing renewal price as $7.99, $3 less then first month and $1 less then bundled with ISP.

Exchange rate hasn't changed by 30% over month and as Disney showing monthly $12.99 pretty sure it is $NZ.

Has Prime dropped their price, or is it a discount for carrying on an existing subscription?