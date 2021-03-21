Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Prime Video $3 price drop?
I paid for Prime Video through Apple this month. The cost was $10.99. Was only planning on having for one month for The Expanse and Hanna which is why I didn't bother with the $2 discount through bundling with 2degrees, and makes billing cleaner when cancel.

 

On Apple subscriptions it's showing renewal price as $7.99, $3 less then first month and $1 less then bundled with ISP.

 

Exchange rate hasn't changed by 30% over month and as Disney showing monthly $12.99 pretty sure it is $NZ.

 

Has Prime dropped their price, or is it a discount for carrying on an existing subscription?

 

 

there site says 8$ per month




Balm its gone!

waikariboy:

 

there site says 8$ per month

 

 

Thanks, I was signed in so couldn't see price. Looks like there has been a price drop.

 

Means paying through 2degrees is more expensive now. (Their site still showing $9).

 

Wonder if it's a Disney plus effect.

Amazon Prime Video is only NZ$4.49 per month via the Google Play Store on Android. Been paying that since Aug 2019.



Just tried from the Android app and it's $8.00/month.

Maybe you have a grandfathered price.

Crazy. That's the automatic charge on my account.

 

 

 

Need to keep that under your hat Grolschie.

 

I did see that price in Primes early days, but it was meant to go up after six months, so maybe they missed you in putting price up.

 

My Prime Video has renewed, and it was $8.00 NZ taken off card.

 

A good price for their content. A lot of movies are only two channel sound. Under Siege 2, had to go to German speech for 5.1 surround, English track was 2 channel. Most TV programs are 5.1.

 

Will keep it for a while, was going to ditch it after one month at $11. Was just planning on watching Hanna and The latest Expanse one.

fwiw - I asked 2Degrees about why it costs more through them, their reply was "there has been no pricing changes"....so I cancelled and am going to just pick it up direct. 

