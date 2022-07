Netflix further beefed up its film catalogue on Thursday in a multi-year deal that will make it the new streaming home to Sony Pictures' top releases in the U.S. Beginning next year, Sony's new films will stream domestically on Netflix after their theatrical runs.

"This not only allows us to bring their impressive slate of film franchises and new IP to Netflix in the U.S., but it also establishes a new source of first run films for Netflix movie lovers worldwide."

