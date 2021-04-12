Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Disney+ HDR Corruption
Hansfrax

Wannabe Geek


#284302 12-Apr-2021 19:07
Hi all,

I'm struggling to figure out an issue I'm having with what appears to be only Disney Plus.

Just bought a Panasonic HX950 65 inch TV, and I have a Smartvu SV10 (the little android tv dongle) and a Pioneer VSX-LX303 receiver.

The issue is that when I start playing an HDR title on Disney Plus, the screen is a mess of super bright corruption for about 15 seconds, after which it stutters a tiny bit and then normal playback carries on. If its left running, it runs as it should and you can watch a whole movie fine. But if I pause it or fast forward it, or close and come back to it, it does the same thing again.

Now originally, Disney Plus wouldn't play at all and it would just sit frozen. That required an audio setting to be put to "PCM" rather than auto on the SmartVu side of things, which fixed that issue. But now there's this second issue now that it runs. Playing with those similar setting in the TV, and it seems to then disable the HDR playback.

HDR content on the PS4 and on netflix runs absolutely fine. Just wondering with the weird issue I first had whether there is something I'm missing, or anyone else that may have experienced this?

For the record I ran through everything with Disney plus support, but nothing worked there. It was apparently escalated up the chain but I still haven't heard anything yet. That was a few days ago.
Any ideas or any help would be greatly appreciated. It ain't the end of the world as it does play, it's just blinding and really irritating



freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
Uber Geek

Administrator
  #2691738 12-Apr-2021 20:55
Is this though the receiver or directly to the TV?




Hansfrax

Wannabe Geek


  #2691742 12-Apr-2021 21:16
freitasm: Is this though the receiver or directly to the TV?


This is the dongle plugged into the receiver, which has 4k HDR 60fps passthrough iirc. I haven't tried dongle into the TV, but I think doing that wouldn't really work as well with the rest of the setup.
And sadly, the Panasonic TV doesn't have a Disney plus app, so I can't try that way to see if its the TV processing end.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
Uber Geek

Administrator
  #2691767 12-Apr-2021 21:38
You can't pinpoint the cause if you don't try it directly to the TV. 




Hansfrax

Wannabe Geek


  #2691926 13-Apr-2021 10:38
freitasm:

You can't pinpoint the cause if you don't try it directly to the TV. 



OK tried the unit into the TV and it still does it

I tried casting from my phone but it doesn't seem to push it out as HDR though. And sadly there is no Disney plus app for the smart TV itself

So it either has to be something in the TV or the SmartVu unit.
Any other thoughts as to why it may have such an issue only for a moment in time?

Hansfrax

Wannabe Geek


  #2691978 13-Apr-2021 12:56
Took my SV10 unit into Noel leeming to test on the Panasonic they have there and it would still do the same thing.

Spent a bit on the phone to Dish TV support and the guy was very clued up running through everything, but sadly hadn't seen anything like it before. We ended up on the conclusion that it is possibly the SV10 unit taking a bit of time to decode and sync everything, once it's done that, it's good. Also that Disney plus app is quite a pain in the arse behind the scenes, and that it may be something to do with dolby vision and where it is being processed. On the TV there are only 2 options, one allows it to process on the TV or the source unit, the other just the source unit, so I can't actually tell the setup to process solely on the TV.

Rung around every store that stocks Dish TV here, none have an SV11 unit on display to try. Bugger. Harvey Norman have one of the bigger satellite units, which I will go check.

The TV itself doesn't have Disney Plus in its app store. Bugger.

Tried the PS4 Pro Disney Plus app, cannot get it to output in HDR, and it seems that's a worldwide thing for Disney Plus and the PS4, couple of years after its launch.

I'm staggered at this, like there is the most finest of margins to getting HDR content off of Disney Plus.

I guess the next thing would be to drag my pc out and plug it into the TV and see if it will play correctly that way.

Hansfrax

Wannabe Geek


  #2692091 13-Apr-2021 15:43
Create new topic





