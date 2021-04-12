

Took my SV10 unit into Noel leeming to test on the Panasonic they have there and it would still do the same thing.



Spent a bit on the phone to Dish TV support and the guy was very clued up running through everything, but sadly hadn't seen anything like it before. We ended up on the conclusion that it is possibly the SV10 unit taking a bit of time to decode and sync everything, once it's done that, it's good. Also that Disney plus app is quite a pain in the arse behind the scenes, and that it may be something to do with dolby vision and where it is being processed. On the TV there are only 2 options, one allows it to process on the TV or the source unit, the other just the source unit, so I can't actually tell the setup to process solely on the TV.



Rung around every store that stocks Dish TV here, none have an SV11 unit on display to try. Bugger. Harvey Norman have one of the bigger satellite units, which I will go check.



The TV itself doesn't have Disney Plus in its app store. Bugger.



Tried the PS4 Pro Disney Plus app, cannot get it to output in HDR, and it seems that's a worldwide thing for Disney Plus and the PS4, couple of years after its launch.



I'm staggered at this, like there is the most finest of margins to getting HDR content off of Disney Plus.



I guess the next thing would be to drag my pc out and plug it into the TV and see if it will play correctly that way.