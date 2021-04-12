Hi all,
I'm struggling to figure out an issue I'm having with what appears to be only Disney Plus.
Just bought a Panasonic HX950 65 inch TV, and I have a Smartvu SV10 (the little android tv dongle) and a Pioneer VSX-LX303 receiver.
The issue is that when I start playing an HDR title on Disney Plus, the screen is a mess of super bright corruption for about 15 seconds, after which it stutters a tiny bit and then normal playback carries on. If its left running, it runs as it should and you can watch a whole movie fine. But if I pause it or fast forward it, or close and come back to it, it does the same thing again.
Now originally, Disney Plus wouldn't play at all and it would just sit frozen. That required an audio setting to be put to "PCM" rather than auto on the SmartVu side of things, which fixed that issue. But now there's this second issue now that it runs. Playing with those similar setting in the TV, and it seems to then disable the HDR playback.
HDR content on the PS4 and on netflix runs absolutely fine. Just wondering with the weird issue I first had whether there is something I'm missing, or anyone else that may have experienced this?
For the record I ran through everything with Disney plus support, but nothing worked there. It was apparently escalated up the chain but I still haven't heard anything yet. That was a few days ago.
Any ideas or any help would be greatly appreciated. It ain't the end of the world as it does play, it's just blinding and really irritating