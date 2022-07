I've Googled this, but my phrasing must be wrong because I can't even find people asking the question.

When a new release movie, which isn't a "Netflix Original", is added to the service they are always only SDR and almost always only HD. Why don't they get them in 4K (and more importantly) HDR/Dolby Vision?

It's frustrating when it's a movie you want to see, you've paid good money for a 4K HDR TV and the Netflix Ultra HD plan - but only get the movie in HD and SDR.