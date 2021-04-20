Good news, sportsfans!

Well, music fans. French streaming service (as in owned and based in France not streamed in French) Qobuz, previously confined to Europe and USA is now available down here! For those unfamiliar, Qobuz is very high resolution streaming with ultra high res for many files as well - the minimum standard is CD quality.

Not cheap - around NZ$22/month - but there is a free trial if you want to check it out.

There is quite a lot of extra stuff - many of the albums have PDFs of the liner notes and booklets, for example, which are not found in most other services.

For Roon users, Qobuz integrates with Roon very slickly.

Très bon! C'est magnifique. Merci Qobuz.