Announcing StrRemote, a remote control app for Sony STR-DN1080 receivers. It comes in two flavours:

The free version uses the same code as the Pro version, but some features are reserved for the Pro version only. It uses the WiFi connection on your device to connect, not BlueTooth.

It's my first Android app, so please go easy on me. 😁 It's been out since early this year, but this is the first time I've mentioned it here. I have been using it privately since last year and then decided I might as well go through the process of learning how to publish an app on Google Play. It's kinda niche, but some here might find it useful. Thanks for reading.