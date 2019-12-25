Hi!

I've just created a new Android app and discovered this thread, so thought I would share it with you all here.

OneBag is an app for creating and organising travel packing lists. It was created with frequent travellers and lightweight packers in mind, but I've tried to make it useful for all kinds of travellers. Please do check it out if it sounds like something you could use.

Here's the full spiel from the app listing:

CREATE YOUR PERFECT PACKING LIST

OneBag offers a simple to use platform to plan your own perfectly tailored packing lists for your travels. Traveling with others? Export your trip as a simple text list to share with family and friends.



IDEAL FOR FREQUENT TRAVELLERS

Create your first trip, start adding your personal belongings and they’ll be stored in an inventory so you can use them again and again, making packing for future trips a breeze.



TRAVEL LIGHT

OneBag makes it easy to stick within strict airline weight limits. Record your item weights and the total weight of your packing lists will be automatically calculated for all your trips. A convenient trip summary displays a breakdown of total packed weight by bag and by category, so you can easily see where to cut back.



STAY ORGANISED

Create custom categories to organise your belongings, make packing quick and easy by filtering by bag, or sort by weight to see what to cut to lighten the load. Planning on doing a lot of traveling soon? Lucky you! Create and manage packing lists for multiple upcoming trips. Want to keep a record of past trips to improve your packing efficiency? Upgrade to OneBag Pro to save past trips, create templates for future trips, or export your lists to spreadsheet format.



Whatever your travel style, OneBag will help you pack light, pack right and stay organised.

OneBag: Packing List Organiser