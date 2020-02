I am looking for a year planning app where I can input my work roster (Which is 6 on 6 off but includes days/nights). But also is where we can make notes for birthdays/car services or parties or whatever. The other thing would be good if it was able to be shared between me and my wifes iPhone and our Macbook at home so as we update it, it is then shared between all users.

Any help would be fantasic. cheers