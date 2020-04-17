Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
474 posts

Ultimate Geek


#269965 17-Apr-2020 13:33
Send private message

Hello

 

Background first.

 

I have a mobile coffee van that I will operate for home delivery service at level 3.

 

What i am looking for is a App that i can take orders on and has a record of names and address of orders (for contact tracing if need be) and at the same time has a payment portal option.

 

The payment portal is not critical as most of these portals take commission and on a $5.00 product were the margins are not that high I can take payment by internet banking.

 

What is important is a practical and easy way to manage and track orders.

 

When i have done this in the past I was getting orders by messenger on facebook, text and email and it was getting messy.

 

Is there an app or solution out there to help me ?

 

Prefer if it is free but open to pay something of course.

 

 

663 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2464152 17-Apr-2020 13:44
Send private message

If you're around Chch I'll be your first customer haha



474 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2464154 17-Apr-2020 13:48
Send private message

tehgerbil:

 

If you're around Chch I'll be your first customer haha

 

 

 

 

I was waiting for that reply :))

 

I live in North Canterbury so serving Oxford to Rangiora and Kaiapoi not Christchurch sorry.......PM me if you are in area will send you my FB link.

 

But honestly not hear to advertise looking for a solution.

 

Thanks

 
 
 
 


590 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2464174 17-Apr-2020 14:05
Send private message

Depends are you like Mr Whippy driving around taking orders on the fly?

 

Or taking online orders and delivering at some pre-arranged or convenient time? In which case almost every online store app will allow you to gather those details at "checkout".

