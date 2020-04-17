Hello

Background first.

I have a mobile coffee van that I will operate for home delivery service at level 3.

What i am looking for is a App that i can take orders on and has a record of names and address of orders (for contact tracing if need be) and at the same time has a payment portal option.

The payment portal is not critical as most of these portals take commission and on a $5.00 product were the margins are not that high I can take payment by internet banking.

What is important is a practical and easy way to manage and track orders.

When i have done this in the past I was getting orders by messenger on facebook, text and email and it was getting messy.

Is there an app or solution out there to help me ?

Prefer if it is free but open to pay something of course.