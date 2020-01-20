Been with BigPipe on the $79 100/20 plan for a couple of years now, no contract, but thinking of changing due to all the deals out there, especially on Gigabit plans.

I noticed BigPipe have a 3 month free offer but its for new customers, but BigPipe online chat told me I can't take that as I'm an existing customer, and when I said can I cancel and re-join they said no :)

So I'm curious, why don't they offer deals to existing customers, who instead would save money by walking to another ISP rather than keeping them on and offering the same price as new customers?