I recently upgraded to Bigpipe gigabit plan and have done series of speed tests with the Speedtest app on a MBP, first three tests were ethernet cable to edgerouter4 to ONT…, awesome results I am happy with.
https://www.speedtest.net/result/d/155860962
https://www.speedtest.net/result/d/155861047
https://www.speedtest.net/result/d/155861189
Next tests were MPB wireless to UniFi nanoHD to EdgeSwitch 10XP to Edgrouter4 to ONT…, Question is why is the download to Wellington and Auckland tests crap ? (Yes I know on wireless I will max out about 600Mbps)
https://www.speedtest.net/result/d/155862954
https://www.speedtest.net/result/d/155863056
https://www.speedtest.net/result/d/155863144
Any Ideas ?