I recently upgraded to Bigpipe gigabit plan and have done series of speed tests with the Speedtest app on a MBP, first three tests were ethernet cable to edgerouter4 to ONT…, awesome results I am happy with.

https://www.speedtest.net/result/d/155860962

https://www.speedtest.net/result/d/155861047

https://www.speedtest.net/result/d/155861189

Next tests were MPB wireless to UniFi nanoHD to EdgeSwitch 10XP to Edgrouter4 to ONT…, Question is why is the download to Wellington and Auckland tests crap ? (Yes I know on wireless I will max out about 600Mbps)

https://www.speedtest.net/result/d/155862954

https://www.speedtest.net/result/d/155863056

https://www.speedtest.net/result/d/155863144

Any Ideas ?