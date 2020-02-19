Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Errors trying to connect PC directly to ONT


#267954 19-Feb-2020 12:53
I've been trying to connect my PC directly to my ONT to try and pin down why I've been having terrible latency issues lately.

 

I followed the general instructions of plugging ethernet from ONT to my PC, then setting up a new broadband connection, putting in the user/password details that were provided to me via email. I then got a message saying something like connecting to internet via WAN miniport, followed by a message saying Error 651 - router/modem reported an error, or Error 720 - something about remote connection could not be established. 

 

I did manage after trying this several times to get it to connect to the ONT a single time (and I was still experiencing the terrible latency issues), but couldn't replicate this on the dozen other times I tried to connect. I tried restarting my pc and ONT a couple times but the problems persisted.

 

 

 

Can anyone shed some light on what these errors mean? They were quite vague and my brief googling of the issue was pointing me in several different directions.

 

 

 

Thanks

  #2423980 19-Feb-2020 12:55
What do you mean by "terrible latency issues"?

 

If you're already using Ethernet to your router, I don't think there is going to be any difference going direct to the ONT. The PPPoE driver on Windows is terrible (your router will do this part better).




Michael Murphy
A quick guide to picking the right ISP | The Router GuideCommunity UniFi Cloud Controller | Ubiquiti Edgerouter Tutorial | Sharesies

