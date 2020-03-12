Something weird has happened to my gigabit connection. My speedtest results are all coming back at exactly (well almost) 100Mb/s both ways.

this happens no matter if I connect through various routers or direct with any machine connected to the ONT.

My speed was always faster than this but I can't seem to get Bigpipe support to understand the problem, they keep going on about PC specs and pretty much not reading the emails that state multiple devices are working fine locally and were working fine previously and now there is a problem.

to me it looks like a provisioning problem, but I have no idea how this could have changed

anyone go any ideas?