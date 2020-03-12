Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Bigpipe Speed to dropped to 100/100


#268327 12-Mar-2020 15:10
Something weird has happened to my gigabit connection. My speedtest results are all coming back at exactly (well almost) 100Mb/s both ways.

 

this happens no matter if I connect through various routers or direct with any machine connected to the ONT. 

 

My speed was always faster than this but I can't seem to get Bigpipe support to understand the problem, they keep going on about PC specs and pretty much not reading the emails that state multiple devices are working fine locally and were working fine previously and now there is a problem.

 

to me it looks like a provisioning problem, but I have no idea how this could have changed

 

 

 

anyone go any ideas?




  #2436961 12-Mar-2020 15:30
Is your router and PC used for the connection both definately connected at Gigabit and not 100Mbps?



  #2436974 12-Mar-2020 15:36
sbiddle:

 

Is your router and PC used for the connection both definately connected at Gigabit and not 100Mbps?

 

 

yep, nic properties on PC say 1G and the LAN light on the ONT is orange. same through the router (mikrotik 4011)

 

 




  #2436977 12-Mar-2020 15:43
Does Chorus report Gbit speed at your address?

 

 




  #2436982 12-Mar-2020 15:49
I live in Dunedin and we have gigabit and have been using it for years. (made me look at their website though, which finds my address then tells me it cant find my address...funny)




  #2437000 12-Mar-2020 16:14
An interesting situation. You appear to have done lots of tests.

 

I guess you are stuck with @BigpipeNZ to verify your provisioning.

 

 




