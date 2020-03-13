I've logged a ticket with Bigpipe and waiting for them to come back to me. Just curious if any other Bigpipe customers had this happen overnight.

I've been with Bigpipe for about 6 months now and paid for a static IP up front when I joined. Everything has been fine and I've had the same IP the whole time. Woke up this morning and I couldn't stream anything on my Apple TV. Checked DNS4Me and my IP address had changed over night. I haven't rebooted the router and no power cuts overnight. Even if I had would have expected the same IP address to be provided.

Anyone else have this?