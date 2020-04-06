Anyone else noticed that Bigpipe / Spark appears to be shaping traffic on port 22 (SSH)?
I have a server in Europe which I often download files from using SFTP/SSH (port 22). Never had a problem until I noticed yesterday that my download speed appeared to be capped at 4mbps. Trying the same file over HTTP and it came down at about 200mbps (more in line with what I'd expect).
This morning, everything seemed to be back to normal but it seems to throttled again at the time of writing this (15:30).
I'm on the Elite plan.