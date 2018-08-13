Been using Schick Xtreme3 Sensitive razors for years, since they came on the market in Australia and then here in NZ. This product is owned by Edgewell Personal Care.

Now I buy these in the 10 pack for around $11 and as I have a very light beard and only need to shave every 2nd day, one razor usually lasts a fortnight. So 20 weeks for the pack of 10.

Around Christmas 2017/18 period I noticed they had changed the construction slightly and they had also changed the colour of the lube strip from blue to green. Since this design change, I have had the head assembly on 3 fall apart on me out of the first 5 razors in a new pack of 10. The head assembly is held together by 3 squeezable plastic pegs and it seems these pegs are just popping right out with the slightest of pressure.

Friday last week I rang the NZ company hot line (Schick Free Your Skin) 0800 023 419 and spoke to a very helpful lass who stated they had received several complaints since the design change. Now a little research tells me that only about 5% of people actually complain about a product to manufacturers/providers so the term "several" is a bit meaningless but I am guessing that Schick have a serious design fault on their hands. I found this Australian site "Product Review" and 6 people have complained this year alone about the new Schick razors.

Getting back to my communication with Schick, I gave my details and surprise surprise today I received via Post Haste Couriers, 2 packs of 4 Schick Xtreme3 Ultimate (usually $7ea) and 1 pack of 3 Schick quattro Titanium 4 (usually $10ea).

So well done to Schick New Zealand. I have around 22 weeks of free shaving.