Just to note that, while the company may be US-based, Zenni glasses are manufactured in China.

It's good to see some companies still offering re-glazing, and to hear that it's not too badly priced - out of interest, what have you been quoted from the Hamilton firm (and how does this compare to using one of the o/s based companies)?

(If you're looking at o/s firms (but I assume this means no re-glazing), I've used at least three I can think of and all offered better value than NZ-based firms - Clearly, Zenni, and Select Specs; all three were fine, really; amazing service from Clearly, but their selection is somewhat crud; Zenni glasses were ok but not the quality I'd hoped; from Select Specs (UK-based, I think) I was able to get the same Superdry frames that I'd tried on in Specsavers here for a much-reduced price.